ABN AMRO Bank N : Refugees, including Ukrainians, can start work at ABN AMRO

News article 11 April 2022

ABN AMRO Share

ABN AMRO is going to offer 60 status holders a job over the next three years. This concerns twenty jobs per year, also including coaching and training. This promise was made on Friday April 8 at the Second Dutch Business Summit on Refugees in Circl, a meeting devoted to aid for refugees. In addition, extra workplaces are being sought for Ukrainian refugees.

Every three years, the 'Tent Partnership for Refugees' organises a summit to mobilise the global business community to take in status holders (refugees with a residence permit). The non-profit organisation has been doing this since 2016. It has grown into a global network of more than 200 large companies. Through work, the integration and independence of refugees receive a major boost.

The First Dutch Business Summit on Refugees was held in 2019. This meeting has already led to 16 companies helping over 13,000 refugees enter the job market through training, mentorship and direct employment. At the time, ABN AMRO also made commitments to offer refugees a job. Since then, the bank has helped 80 refugees find work, through its Reboot -programme.

Last Friday 8 April, Circl was the place where Second Dutch Business Summit on Refugees was held. ABN AMRO co-hosted the event together with FrieslandCampina, Randstad and TenneT. New commitments have been made during this meeting. In addition to the promise of offering status holders a job, ABN AMRO will offer refugee entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch ideas to its Private Banking clients at the Money Moves Forward event, in hopes of securing funding, mentorship, or coaching support.

Ukrainians are welcome

In addition, the Tent Partnership for Refugees published a statement of solidarity in support of refugees from Ukraine on 22 March. ABN AMRO has also signed this statement. As a result of an emergency regulation submitted to the Council of State to help Ukrainians find work, it is now possible for Ukrainian refugees to work in the Netherlands for one year on the basis of a Ukrainian passport. Of course, they are also more than welcome at ABN AMRO. Ukrainians can apply through open application for the Reboot-programme via werkenbijabnamro.nl.

The Reboot-programme is for all people with a refugee background, from Ukraine or from other countries. Since refugees from Ukraine do not have to apply for asylum, they are not officially status holders and we do not count them in the twenty placements per year. All Rebooters with an Ukrainian background will be added extra to this number. Also read a publication here from the Economic Bureau on Ukrainian refugees (Dutch only).

In the Reboot-programme ABN AMRO offers all Ukrainians, as all refugees from other countries, guidance and coaching in addition to a job. From learning Dutch to intercultural communication and personal development: we do everything in our power to turn intercultural differences in the workplace into an added value.

Equal opportunities

ABN AMRO makes this pledge as we are committed to equal opportunities for all. We believe that everyone, regardless of their background, beliefs or preferences, has the right to equal opportunities. Unfortunately, a fair chance on the labour market is not yet a given to status holders. That is why ABN AMRO has promised to once again take on 60 status holders over the next three years. This gives them the chance to become financially independent, which is vital for building a stable future.