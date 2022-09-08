Log in
ABN AMRO Bank N : Retained Covered Bonds Programme ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

09/08/2022
Back ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Retained Covered Bonds Programme

Below you will find information from the register approved prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date approval08 sep 2022
  • Issuing institutionABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  • DescriptionRetained Covered Bonds Programme
  • FiletypeVerrichtingennota zonder samenvatting
  • Date of entrance08 sep 2022
Prospectus
Prospectus
100846.zip

Date last update: 08 September 2022

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 19:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 400 M 7 364 M 7 364 M
Net income 2022 1 180 M 1 174 M 1 174 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,46x
Yield 2022 6,72%
Capitalization 8 880 M 8 852 M 8 837 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 20 079
Free-Float 46,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 9,59 €
Average target price 13,26 €
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Arjen Dorland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michiel P. Lap Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-25.78%8 562
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.81%339 885
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.54%269 743
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.59%211 383
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.63%166 287
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.41%152 427