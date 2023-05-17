ABN AMRO Bank N : Shortened CV Femke de Vries

Femke de Vries

Date of birth: 20 September 1972

Nationality: Dutch

It is proposed that Femke de Vries will be appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO Bank N.V., subject to the approval of the European Central Bank.

Femke de Vries is a well-known and respected professional in the risk and compliance domain. She has worked for DNB and AFM for 15 years. In various senior roles, she supervised all areas of the financial services spectrum. From 2018 until December 2022, Femke worked at &samhoud as Managing Partner. Femke advised (financial) organizations within and outside the Netherlands; particularly in the field of risk management and behaviour.

Next to her consulting activities, Femke is an extraordinary professor at the University of Groningen in the field of supervision. She has also obtained experience as independent chair of the initiative "Climate Commitment Financial Services Sector". Further Femke is a member of the BNG Bank's supervisory board since April 2021.

Education and professional accreditation:

Extraordinary professor in the field of supervision at the University of Groningen

PhD research, thesis 'The administrative fine in the Customs Act', Erasmus University

Rotterdam (2005) Criminal law, Erasmus University Rotterdam (2001)

Policy and governance in international organisations, University of Groningen (1996)

Ancillary positions: