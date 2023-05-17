Advanced search
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
Abn Amro Bank N : Shortened CV Femke de Vries
PU
05:50aAbn Amro Bank N : Shortened CV Femke de Vries
PU
05:50aAbn Amro Bank N : Voting form 29 June 2023 EGM (English)
PU
ABN AMRO Bank N : Shortened CV Femke de Vries

05/17/2023 | 05:50am EDT
Femke de Vries

Date of birth: 20 September 1972

Nationality: Dutch

It is proposed that Femke de Vries will be appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO Bank N.V., subject to the approval of the European Central Bank.

Femke de Vries is a well-known and respected professional in the risk and compliance domain. She has worked for DNB and AFM for 15 years. In various senior roles, she supervised all areas of the financial services spectrum. From 2018 until December 2022, Femke worked at &samhoud as Managing Partner. Femke advised (financial) organizations within and outside the Netherlands; particularly in the field of risk management and behaviour.

Next to her consulting activities, Femke is an extraordinary professor at the University of Groningen in the field of supervision. She has also obtained experience as independent chair of the initiative "Climate Commitment Financial Services Sector". Further Femke is a member of the BNG Bank's supervisory board since April 2021.

Education and professional accreditation:

  • Extraordinary professor in the field of supervision at the University of Groningen
  • PhD research, thesis 'The administrative fine in the Customs Act', Erasmus University
    Rotterdam (2005)
  • Criminal law, Erasmus University Rotterdam (2001)
  • Policy and governance in international organisations, University of Groningen (1996)

Ancillary positions:

  • Board member private consultancy firm Ms De Vries
  • Member of the Supervisory Board at BNG Bank N.V.
  • Independent chair of the initiative "Climate Commitment Financial Services Sector"
    (Commissie Klimaatcommitment Financiële sector) (position will end before the envisioned appointment date as a member of the Supervisory Board at ABN AMRO)
  • Chair of the advisory board of the Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection
  • Member of the advisory board on the risk analysis methodology to the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate
  • Regular author of expert contribution to the Dutch financial daily gazette (Financieele Dagblad)

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 09:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
