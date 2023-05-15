Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:08 2023-05-15 am EDT
14.06 EUR   +2.22%
03:25pAbn Amro Bank N : Supplement to the RD and various base prospectuses ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
PU
05/10ABN Amro : Continued NII momentum, lower AML remediation and lighter CoR drive the bottom-line higher
Alphavalue
05/10Global markets live: Airbnb, Electronics Arts, Continental, Rivian, Microsoft...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

ABN AMRO Bank N : Supplement to the RD and various base prospectuses ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

05/15/2023 | 03:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Supplement to the RD and various base prospectuses
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Supplement to the RD and various base prospectuses

Below you will find information from the register approved prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date approval15 may 2023
Issuing institutionABN AMRO Bank N.V.
DescriptionSupplement to the RD and various base prospectuses
FiletypeAanvullend document
Date of entrance15 may 2023
Prospectus
Prospectus
Prospectus100962.zip

Date last update: 15 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 19:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 8 612 M 9 363 M 9 363 M
Net income 2023 1 955 M 2 126 M 2 126 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,09x
Yield 2023 8,17%
Capitalization 12 170 M 13 231 M 13 231 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 20 038
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 13,76 €
Average target price 18,28 €
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Ferdinand Vaandrager Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Carsten Bittner Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Arjen Dorland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.6.42%12 930
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%391 879
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.71%240 899
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.21%215 884
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.03%160 246
