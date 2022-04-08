|
ABN AMRO Bank N : Sustainability in practice – with the help of Impact Nation
Sustainability in practice - with the help of Impact Nation
News article
8 April 2022
Read the full article
(in Dutch only)
Disclaimer
ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 13:49:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
7 189 M
7 839 M
7 839 M
|Net income 2022
|
1 058 M
1 154 M
1 154 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|10,2x
|Yield 2022
|4,97%
|
|Capitalization
|
10 519 M
11 470 M
11 470 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|1,46x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|1,48x
|Nbr of Employees
|19 957
|Free-Float
|46,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Last Close Price
|11,44 €
|Average target price
|13,81 €
|Spread / Average Target
|20,7%