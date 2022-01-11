ABN AMRO Bank N : Sustainable Impact Fund invests in INNAX
ABN AMRO Sustainable Impact Fund invests in INNAX
11 January 2022
ABN AMRO is acquiring a stake in INNAX through its Sustainable Impact Fund (SIF). INNAX is a Dutch company that advises clients and offers solutions for improving the sustainability of buildings, for example by making them more energy-efficient.
is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. In the past three decades, INNAX has grown to become a major player in the market for improving the sustainability of buildings. The company employs around 250 people and has growth ambitions. Frederik Deutman, co-head of ABN AMRO SIF: "We know INNAX well because the bank has worked intensively with it for several years to Paris-proof its own buildings. The opportunity arose to acquire shares in INNAX and we seized it. We are also making growth capital available. INNAX is a wonderful, established company that is active in a market with great potential and that fits in well with the scope of the Sustainable Impact Fund."
Philip Blaauw, director and founder of INNAX: "We are very pleased with SIF's investment and look forward to working with them and ABN AMRO to live up to our mission: to help improve the sustainability of the built environment. Together we can create sustainable impact on the urgently needed steps required to put eco-friendly intentions into action."
) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABN AMRO with an independent investment policy. The fund seeks to achieve a combination of social and financial returns and invests in three areas: circular economy, energy transition and social impact. It makes private equity investments of between 4 and 30 million euros in companies with a proven business model that are ripe for entering the next stage of growth. ABN AMRO SIF also makes venture capital investments of between 500,000 and 4 million euros in companies with a proven concept.
INNAX Building & Environment
INNAX's mission is to devise solutions that achieve sustainable results for its clients, their buildings and the environment. From a start-up waste and energy management service provider in 1992, INNAX has grown to become a multidisciplinary company that makes buildings more sustainable, with offices in Veenendaal, Tilburg, Heerenveen and Almere. Innovative and data-driven solutions are used to create 'energised' homes and buildings that are sustainable, healthy and future-proof.
