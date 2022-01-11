Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABN AMRO Bank N : Sustainable Impact Fund invests in INNAX

01/11/2022 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABN AMRO Sustainable Impact Fund invests in INNAX
Press release
11 January 2022
ABN AMRO
Sustainability
Share

ABN AMRO is acquiring a stake in INNAX through its Sustainable Impact Fund (SIF). INNAX is a Dutch company that advises clients and offers solutions for improving the sustainability of buildings, for example by making them more energy-efficient.

is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. In the past three decades, INNAX has grown to become a major player in the market for improving the sustainability of buildings. The company employs around 250 people and has growth ambitions. Frederik Deutman, co-head of ABN AMRO SIF: "We know INNAX well because the bank has worked intensively with it for several years to Paris-proof its own buildings. The opportunity arose to acquire shares in INNAX and we seized it. We are also making growth capital available. INNAX is a wonderful, established company that is active in a market with great potential and that fits in well with the scope of the Sustainable Impact Fund."

Philip Blaauw, director and founder of INNAX: "We are very pleased with SIF's investment and look forward to working with them and ABN AMRO to live up to our mission: to help improve the sustainability of the built environment. Together we can create sustainable impact on the urgently needed steps required to put eco-friendly intentions into action."

ABN AMRO Sustainable Impact Fund (SIF)

The ABN AMRO Sustainable Impact Fund

) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABN AMRO with an independent investment policy. The fund seeks to achieve a combination of social and financial returns and invests in three areas: circular economy, energy transition and social impact. It makes private equity investments of between 4 and 30 million euros in companies with a proven business model that are ripe for entering the next stage of growth. ABN AMRO SIF also makes venture capital investments of between 500,000 and 4 million euros in companies with a proven concept.
INNAX Building & Environment

INNAX's mission is to devise solutions that achieve sustainable results for its clients, their buildings and the environment. From a start-up waste and energy management service provider in 1992, INNAX has grown to become a multidisciplinary company that makes buildings more sustainable, with offices in Veenendaal, Tilburg, Heerenveen and Almere. Innovative and data-driven solutions are used to create 'energised' homes and buildings that are sustainable, healthy and future-proof.

More information

To find out more about ABN AMRO SIF's team, investments and investment criteria, visit

or watch the
video
.
Author
Ariën Bikker
Senior Press Officer Corporate Banking
arien.bikker@nl.abnamro.com
+31 (0)20 628 5719

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
02:18aABN AMRO BANK N : Sustainable Impact Fund invests in INNAX
PU
01:48aABN AMRO BANK N : Update on ABN AMRO compensation scheme for revolving consumer credit
PU
01/07ABN AMRO Bank's Chief Innovation & Technology Officer Plans May Exit
MT
01/07ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Announces Resignation of Christian Bornfeld as Chief Innovation & Te..
CI
01/06ABN AMRO BANK N : convenes extraordinary general meeting
PU
2021SANDRA PHLIPPEN : "A world of unprecedented volatility and uncertainties"
PU
2021Victory Group and G&S Vastgoed B.V. completed the acquisition of Gustav Mahler Building..
CI
2021ABN AMRO BANK N : Business clients can increasingly customise their digital banking
PU
2021ABN AMRO BANK N : High commodity prices a blow to builders
PU
2021ABN AMRO BANK N : doubles its number of financial coaches
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 368 M 8 355 M 8 355 M
Net income 2021 1 059 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 6,48%
Capitalization 13 196 M 14 946 M 14 962 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 19 700
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 14,04 €
Average target price 14,56 €
Spread / Average Target 3,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
J. S. Tjalling Tiemstra Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.8.69%14 946
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.56%494 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.98%400 447
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%252 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.36%220 693
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.07%196 201