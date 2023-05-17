Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  06:03:45 2023-05-17 am EDT
14.33 EUR   +0.60%
05:50aAbn Amro Bank N : May 2023 Convocation notice - AGM (English)
PU
05:50aAbn Amro Bank N : Shortened CV Femke de Vries
PU
05:50aAbn Amro Bank N : Voting form 29 June 2023 EGM (English)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

ABN AMRO Bank N : Voting form 29 June 2023 EGM (English)

05/17/2023 | 05:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VOTING FORM

for the Extraordinary General Meeting

of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

to be held on Thursday 29 June 2023 at 12:15 (CET) (the Extraordinary General Meeting).

A holder of depositary receipts representing ordinary shares in the capital of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

(Depositary Receipts) that has the right to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting and that was duly and timely registered can authorise the civil-law notary (Bart Jan Kuck or his deputy of Zuidbroek Notarissen (the Notary) or Stichting Administratiekantoor Continuïteit ABN AMRO Bank (STAK AAB) (each of the Notary and STAK AAB hereinafter referred to as the Proxy Holder) via this voting form to represent the holder of Depositary Receipts at the Extraordinary General Meeting and to exercise his/her voting rights, in accordance with the instructions on the voting form given by the holder of Depositary Receipts.

The following conditions apply:

  1. Your voting form will be taken in consideration if:
    1. you have requested your intermediary to provide you with a confirmation of entitlement by Thursday 22 June 2023, 17:30 CET (CET), stating that you were a holder of Depositary Receipts on the Extraordinary General Meeting record date, being Thursday 1 June 2023 at 17:30 (CET) (the Record Date) and send the confirmation of entitlement with this voting form to ava@nl.abnamro.com; and
    2. this voting form is signed, completed and received in good order by e-mail to ava@nl.abnamro.comno later than Thursday 22 June 2023, 17:30 CET.
  3. The voting form pertains to all Depositary Receipts held by you on the Record Date.
  4. By signing this voting form you confirm that you will have voting rights on all Depositary Receipts held by you on the Record Date.
  5. By signing this voting form you authorize the Proxy Holder to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting in accordance with your voting form.
  6. Agenda items may be stated on this voting form in abbreviated form.
  7. Additional conditions may apply if you hold shares or Depositary Receipts in a professional or business capacity on behalf of third parties.
  8. The voting form containing the authorisation is issued with the right of substitution and is governed by Dutch law.
  9. You can direct any questions you may have concerning this voting form to ABN AMRO Bank N.V. by e- mail to ava@nl.abnamro.com.

Voting form on page 2.

1

VOTING FORM

INDICATE YOUR CHOICES BELOW

I wish to instruct [please fill in: the Notary / STAK AAB]

_______________________________________________________________

to vote as follows at the Extraordinary General Meeting of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. to be held on 29 June 2023:

For

Against

Abstain

No.

Agenda item

1.

OPENING

N/A

N/A

N/A

2.

APPOINTMENT OF A NEW MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

(a) Announcement to the General Meeting of the Supervisory Board's nomination

N/A

N/A

N/A

for appointment (discussion item)

(b) Explanation and motivation by Femke de Vries

(discussion item)

N/A

N/A

N/A

(c) Appointment of Femke de Vries as member of the Supervisory Board (voting

item)

3.

CLOSURE

N/A

N/A

N/A

Number of depositary receipts ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Name:

Address:

City/town:

____ ___________ 2023

Signature (please sign within box)

Date

This voting form is only valid if dated, signed and accompanied by the confirmation of entitlement which you have received from your intermediary and accompanied by a copy of your valid identity document and (if you represent a legal person) a copy of a recent extract of the Chamber of Commerce.

2

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 09:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
05:50aAbn Amro Bank N : May 2023 Convocation notice - AGM (English)
PU
05:50aAbn Amro Bank N : Shortened CV Femke de Vries
PU
05:50aAbn Amro Bank N : Voting form 29 June 2023 EGM (English)
PU
05:01aABN AMRO convenes Extraordinary General Meeting
GL
05/15Abn Amro Bank N : Supplement to the RD and various base prospectuses ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
PU
05/10ABN Amro : Continued NII momentum, lower AML remediation and lighter CoR drive ..
Alphavalue
05/10Global markets live: Airbnb, Electronics Arts, Continental, Rivian, ..
MS
05/10European Midday Briefing: Stocks Struggle as U.S. Worries Weigh
DJ
05/10ABN AMRO Bank Seeks M&A
CI
05/10Transcript : ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 646 M 9 391 M 9 391 M
Net income 2023 1 955 M 2 124 M 2 124 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,31x
Yield 2023 8,04%
Capitalization 12 330 M 13 392 M 13 392 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 20 038
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 14,25 €
Average target price 18,28 €
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Ferdinand Vaandrager Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Carsten Bittner Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Arjen Dorland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.10.21%13 392
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.84%395 181
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.95%244 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.39%220 347
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.22%174 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.49%161 679
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer