  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  News
  Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-08-17 am EDT
10.17 EUR   -1.69%
11:24aABN AMRO BANK N : Convening notice EGM - EN
PU
11:24aABN AMRO BANK N : Voting form EGM September 2022 - EN
PU
09:54aABN AMRO BANK N : cancels repurchased shares
PU
ABN AMRO Bank N : Voting form EGM September 2022 - EN

08/17/2022 | 11:24am EDT
VOTING FORM

for the Extraordinary General Meeting

of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

to be held on Thursday 29 September 2022 at 10:30 (CET) (the Extraordinary General Meeting).

A holder of depositary receipts representing ordinary shares in the capital of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

(Depositary Receipts) that has the right to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting and that was duly and timely registered can authorise the civil-law notary (notary Kuck of Zuidbroek Notarissen or a person deputising for them (the Notary) or Stichting Administratiekantoor Continuïteit ABN AMRO Bank (STAK AAB) (each of the Notary and STAK AAB hereinafter referred to as the Proxy Holder) via this voting form to represent the holder of Depositary Receipts at the Extraordinary General Meeting and to exercise his/her voting rights, in accordance with the instructions on the voting form given by the holder of Depositary Receipts.

The following conditions apply:

  1. Your voting form will be taken in consideration if:
    1. you have requested your intermediary to provide you with a confirmation of entitlement before 23 September 2022 at 12:30 (CET), stating that you were a holder of Depositary Receipts on the Extraordinary General Meeting record date, being 1 September 2022 at 17:30 (CET) (the Record Date) and send the confirmation of entitlement with this voting form to generalmeeting@nl.abnamro.com; and
    2. this voting form is signed, completed and received in good order by e-mail to generalmeeting@nl.abnamro.comno later than 22 September 2022 at 17:30 (CET).
  3. The voting form pertains to all Depositary Receipts held by you on the Record Date.
  4. By signing this voting form you confirm that you will have voting rights on all Depositary Receipts held by you on the Record Date.
  5. By signing this voting form you authorize the Proxy Holder to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting in accordance with your voting form.
  6. Agenda items may be stated on this voting form in abbreviated form.
  7. Additional conditions may apply if you hold shares or Depositary Receipts in a professional or business capacity on behalf of third parties.
  8. The voting form containing the authorisation is issued with the right of substitution and is governed by Dutch law.
  9. You can direct any questions you may have concerning this voting form to ABN AMRO Bank N.V. by e- mail to generalmeeting@nl.abnamro.com.

Voting form on page 2.

1

VOTING FORM

INDICATE YOUR CHOICES BELOW

I wish to instruct [please fill in: the Notary / STAK AAB]

_______________________________________________________________

to vote as follows at the Extraordinary General Meeting of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. to be held on 20 April 2022:

For

Against

Abstain

No.

Agenda item

1.

OPENING AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

N/A

N/A

N/A

2.

CROSS-BORDER MERGER OF ABN AMRO AND BETHMANN BANK AG

3.

CLOSURE

N/A

N/A

N/A

Number of depositary receipts ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Name:

Address

City/town

____ ___________ 2022

Signature (please sign within box)

Date

This voting form is only valid if dated, signed and accompanied by the confirmation of entitlement which you have received from your intermediary and accompanied by a copy of your valid identity document and (if you represent a legal person) a copy of a recent extract of the Chamber of Commerce.

2

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 15:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
