  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  News
  Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

ABN AMRO Bank N : War in Ukraine and ABN AMRO, update 4 March 2022

03/04/2022 | 05:26am EST
War in Ukraine and ABN AMRO, update 4 March 2022
News article
4 March 2022
ABN AMRO
Share

The impact of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is felt around the world, first by the citizens of Ukraine and their loved ones abroad, and in the global economy. At ABN AMRO, our thoughts go out to all innocent civilians affected by the war. ABN AMRO has been closely monitoring the situation and will continue to do so.

The European Union has condemned Russia's unjustified attack and issued strict sanctions against Russia. The sanctions that have already been issued have been and will be immediately processed in the transaction systems of the bank as required. We have standard procedures in place for this. ABN AMRO's own direct exposure to the region is very limited.

Clients who have business in the region or want to do transactions with parties there are advised to closely monitor official announcements regarding sanctions.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 10:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 360 M 8 133 M 8 133 M
Net income 2021 1 046 M 1 155 M 1 155 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 7,59%
Capitalization 10 374 M 11 464 M 11 464 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 19 957
Free-Float 46,9%
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 11,08 €
Average target price 14,43 €
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Jorissa Neutelings Chief Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-14.25%11 464
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.04%408 344
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.50%342 886
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.68%253 848
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.09%200 532
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.79%195 458