ABN AMRO Bank N : War in Ukraine and ABN AMRO, update 4 March 2022

News article 4 March 2022

ABN AMRO Share

The impact of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is felt around the world, first by the citizens of Ukraine and their loved ones abroad, and in the global economy. At ABN AMRO, our thoughts go out to all innocent civilians affected by the war. ABN AMRO has been closely monitoring the situation and will continue to do so.

The European Union has condemned Russia's unjustified attack and issued strict sanctions against Russia. The sanctions that have already been issued have been and will be immediately processed in the transaction systems of the bank as required. We have standard procedures in place for this. ABN AMRO's own direct exposure to the region is very limited.

Clients who have business in the region or want to do transactions with parties there are advised to closely monitor official announcements regarding sanctions.