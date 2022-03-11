ABN AMRO Bank N : Wekelijkse voortgang over ABN AMRO's aandeleninkoopprogramma 4 maart - 10 maart 2022

Press release 11 March 2022

ABN AMRO Share

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 4 March 2022 up to and including 10 March 2022 a total of 3,362,678 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €10.49 for a total amount of €35,259,722.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €170,671,168 representing 34.1% of the overall share buyback programme.