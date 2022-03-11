Log in
ABN AMRO Bank N : Wekelijkse voortgang over ABN AMRO's aandeleninkoopprogramma 4 maart - 10 maart 2022

03/11/2022
Wekelijkse voortgang over ABN AMRO's aandeleninkoopprogramma 4 maart - 10 maart 2022
Press release
11 March 2022
ABN AMRO
Share

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 4 March 2022 up to and including 10 March 2022 a total of 3,362,678 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €10.49 for a total amount of €35,259,722.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €170,671,168 representing 34.1% of the overall share buyback programme.

Author
Jarco de Swart
Senior Press Officer Strategy, Corporate Affairs, Finance & Risk
jarco.de.swart@nl.abnamro.com
+31 (0)20 628 2160

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
