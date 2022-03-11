|
ABN AMRO Bank N : Wekelijkse voortgang over ABN AMRO's aandeleninkoopprogramma 4 maart - 10 maart 2022
Press release
11 March 2022
ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.
During the week of 4 March 2022 up to and including 10 March 2022 a total of 3,362,678 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €10.49 for a total amount of €35,259,722.
To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €170,671,168 representing 34.1% of the overall share buyback programme.
Jarco de Swart
Senior Press Officer Strategy, Corporate Affairs, Finance & Risk
jarco.de.swart@nl.abnamro.com
+31 (0)20 628 2160
Disclaimer
ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:01 UTC.
|Sales 2021
7 360 M
8 098 M
8 098 M
|Net income 2021
1 046 M
1 150 M
1 150 M
|Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|10,1x
|Yield 2021
|7,70%
|Capitalization
|
10 188 M
11 211 M
11 211 M
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|1,38x
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|1,41x
|Nbr of Employees
|19 957
|Free-Float
|46,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Last Close Price
|
10,92 €
|Average target price
|
14,08 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
29,0%