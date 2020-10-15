ABN AMRO Bank N : What is the impact of the current Covid-19 measures on the Dutch economy? An interview with Chief Economist Sandra Phlippen

As a second wave of Covid-19 infections spreads across the Netherlands, ABN AMRO's Group Economics investigates how badly the Dutch economy has been impacted by the current restrictions, and how much economic damage is caused by the virus directly. We spoke with Chief Economist Sandra Phlippen, who was recently invited by Dutch Health Minister Hugo de Jonge to join his Lessons Learned Team.

'Public opinion suffers from several misconceptions about how the Covid-19 pandemic is damaging the economy. 'The government is about to announce more restrictions,' people think, 'and that will hurt the economy, because businesses will have to close.' While that is true, it does not tell the whole story. What we should actually be asking is this: 'How much more damage would the economy suffer if the government did nothing and consumers simply started to be more cautious?' Nora Neutenboom, Pascal Golec and I have investigated whether the current second wave of Covid-19 infections in the Netherlands is already causing traces of economic damage.'

'Our study is not the only one, by any means. In the US, researchers have compared the various degrees of lockdown in the separate states, and what the impact was on consumer spending. They investigated what effects were caused by fear of the virus, and what effects were caused by restrictions. Their conclusion was that 53 percent of the 60 percent drop in spendings was caused by individual behaviour. ING Bank also looked at PIN transactions, but compared spendings before the lockdown with spendings afterwards. The conclusion was, 'The economy suffered a great deal of damage after the lockdown.' While that is of course true, this does not mean that the economy would not have suffered without a lockdown. 'Comparing the situations before and after the lockdown is like comparing apples and oranges.' Before the lockdown there was not only no lockdown, there was no virus either. The alternative to a lockdown would be to let the virus spread freely, with people spending less as they become more and more worried - that is what you need to base the comparison on.'

'We looked at how much extra damage was suffered by sectors that locked down in the spring, compared with sectors that stayed open. For example, we compared the hospitality sector, which was shut down during the first wave, with clothes shops for example, which stayed open. Even though they did not go into lockdown, they still recorded a large drop in consumer spending. Of course you could say, 'Surely you don't need that cute dress if the clubs are all closed?' Perhaps the reason is not fear of the virus, but simply that people have no immediate reason to buy anything new? That is why we looked at supermarkets: supermarket products are essential purchases, but the fear of the virus is noticeable there too. Supermarkets in municipalities where the virus is more active are visited less often than supermarkets in municipalities with much less virus activity. We looked at the data in a variety of new ways. We found the strongest evidence by looking at the differences between municipalities during the first wave: both PIN transactions and infection numbers. Since the lockdown was the same everywhere, this made for an ideal experiment. Nora Neuteboom is using it in her PhD research at King's College in London.'

'As one of the few entities in the Netherlands with access to transaction data for both retail clients and commercial accountholders, we possess a vast store of data. We have also been using unusual snippets of information to estimate how the economy is performing. For example, how often have the barriers at the gates to Rotterdam's port been opened? The traditional data gathered by Statistics Netherlands is less useful, since they are often months out of date. So we started looking for new data, which has been an enjoyable challenge.'

'Our primary responsibility as a bank, and as Group Economics, is to understand what is happening to the economy and how much damage it will suffer. The bank uses our projections in important processes. We run projections for multiple scenarios, which are then used to estimate the level of impairments, for example, but to determine strategy as well. We are also eager to share our expertise with the rest of the world, to help society as a whole. Public interest carries great weight for us - it is even in our banker's oath.'

'Society is visibly frustrated about the government's restrictions, and their impact on the economy. People are wondering whether the measures are worth it all. It is important to understand what additional impact the measures have, relative to the economic damage that would have occurred anyway. Basically, what we do is an advanced form of reading tea leaves, but we try to base it on numerical data wherever possible. This publication represents the first very thorough attempt to get a handle on what effects are caused by fear of the virus, and what effects are caused by the restrictions. I am very pleased with the study. And yes, I have been invited by the Dutch Ministry of Health to join the Lessons Learned Team, which is really exciting. Minister Hugo de Jonge has put together this group of experts, consisting of five medical experts and myself as an economist. Of course I immediately presented our report to the team, to help the government to make the best possible policy decisions. So we are having a real impact.'

'If a lockdown is needed, it will kick off our negative scenario. Thanks to the vast amount of financial support rolled out by the government, very few companies have gone bankrupt so far. At this point, the government's temporary employment funding scheme NOW has saved 1.3 million jobs. When the support packages are phased out, unemployment will likely go up. If the second wave continues and a new lockdown is announced, I expect that the government will provide further funding, but unemployment will nevertheless go up again. I also expect that some business owners will throw in the towel, despite the funding, which will mean further job losses.'

'Yes, I have quite a bit more money than I used to! I am not a very active cook, shall we say, so we used to go out for dinner quite regularly. Overall, too, I go outside less often. You spend less money. You spend less time travelling. You stop taking taxis. That is interesting too: people's savings are growing rapidly. The question is: are people deliberately saving more because they expect lean times ahead, or is part of it simply that they have less opportunity to spend? So you see, we still have plenty of questions to research…'

Read the full report here.