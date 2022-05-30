ABN AMRO Bank N : What will be your next green step?

News article 30 May 2022

We are taking more and more steps to save energy at home. Steps like installing solar panels or a heat pump. But sustainable living is more than just saving energy: it also means moving on in good time and not staying in a home that is larger than you need. So, there are plenty of ways to go green. You can take large or small steps, right now or later on. There are more possibilities than you think.

With the rising costs of energy and our dependence on Russian gas, consumers have become more aware of their energy consumption. What's more, as a bank we believe that all our clients will have to deal with the transition to a sustainable world in the coming years. Right now, it's becoming clearer than ever that living more sustainably is not only key to combating climate change, it saves you money too. So, what will be your next green step? We'd like to help you get the inspiration flowing.

Discover your next green step

Making your home more energy efficient not only benefits the climate, it may also cut down on your energy consumption. See if you can warm to the idea of energy efficiency with the Energy Saving Check, a smart tool from ABN AMRO you can use to discover how you can make your home more energy efficient. What's more, it shows you which subsidies you may qualify for to make these green home improvements.

Your next green step - large or small, right now or later on

When you think about making your home more energy efficient, you probably think of installing solar panels, insulation or a heat pump. Or maybe you are already considering moving to a smaller home. Whatever you do, you can take energy-saving steps, big or small, now or later. Start making your home more energy efficient today.

Reduce your energy consumption

Turn down your heat for example. 19°C is often warm enough and that will help save on energy. And 15°C (or 17°C with underfloor heating) is a comfortable temperature at night. Only heat the rooms you spend time in during the day: no need to leave the heat on in the bedroom for example. Putting on an extra sweater and exercising are also good ways to keep yourself warm.

You can save a lot of energy every year by being aware of the energy guzzlers in your home. By determining which these are and turning them off when not needed, you can reduce your energy consumption.

Prevent heat loss

This starts with closing doors to colder rooms in your home, and not leaving windows open unless necessary. You can also look into insulation, or even take simple steps like installing weather stripping.

Use less hot water

A no-brainer is taking shorter showers and not turning the tap of the kitchen sink up full or leaving it on for any longer than necessary. A water-saving shower head or low-flow aerator for the kitchen tap can also help in this regard. And did you know that, on average, taking a bath uses three times more energy and water than a five-minute shower?

Don't wait too long to move on

There are a wide variety of green steps you can possibly take. One of these is not staying in a home that is larger than you need. It often takes less energy to heat a smaller home.

Check out the possibilities together with the bank