Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABN AMRO Bank N : and Jeugdeducatiefonds take on inequality of opportunity in education

03/25/2022 | 06:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABN AMRO and Jeugdeducatiefonds take on inequality of opportunity in education
News article
25 March 2022
ABN AMRO
ABN AMRO Foundation
Share

Talent and hard work don't always guarantee a bright future. Inequality of opportunity remains a stubborn problem in education in the Netherlands, and one that calls for creative solutions and collaboration. That's exactly what ABN AMRO and Jeugdeducatiefonds (Youth Education Fund) are working on: having collaborated closely for many years, the two keep looking for ways to close the opportunities gap.

Today, Hans Spekman, Director of Jeugdeducatiefonds, and Robert Swaak, ABN AMRO's CEO, are visiting De Schakel, a primary school in Amsterdam. They're talking to five different Amsterdam primary school headteachers about the problem of unequal opportunities and the massive inflow of Ukrainian children currently facing these schools.

Unequal action brings equality

Hans Spekman has been working towards equal opportunities in education for years in his capacity as Director of Jeugdeducatiefonds: "It's essential for all of our futures. And tailoring solutions to specific schools and thus approaching the situation 'unequally' actually benefits children's equality. Of course, the input of the 370 schools we collaborate with takes centre stage, as they're smack-bang in the middle of where it all happens. It's particularly these schools that are now also facing unprecedented inflows of refugees. These children must be educated and receive robust support, while also needing basics and school kit. The impact of all this on these schools is what we're talking about today."

Robert Swaak, ABN AMRO's CEO, observed: "It was really great to talk to different headteachers today about what's going on in the world right now and about long-term solutions. As a bank, we believe that promoting equal opportunities among the young makes for a more equitable, inclusive and stronger society. It's distressing to see talent go to waste simply because someone wasn't born in the right place. Our ABN AMRO Foundation is working alongside Jeugdeducatiefonds to address the issue."

As a bank, we believe that promoting equal opportunities among the young makes for a more equitable, inclusive and stronger society
Robert Swaak CEO ABN AMRO

ABN AMRO and Jeugdeducatiefonds have been partners since 2017. It's a partnership that's given rise to a great many positive initiatives. One of these is an annual seminar on inequality of opportunity, where stakeholders from education, the corporate world and politicians meet to discuss inequality. In addition, ABN AMRO has set up a project called Maatje op Afstand ('remote buddy'), bringing together pupils and bank employees to read together. The ongoing collaboration with Jeugdeducatiefonds also saw ABN AMRO donate 3,500 laptops when the coronavirus crisis hit, making it easier for children to be educated at home.

About Jeugdeducatiefonds

Jeugdeducatiefonds helps to expand development opportunities for children who grow up at a disadvantage. Requests for the fund are made through their primary schools, as they know these children's talents and intellectual capabilities, and their teachers know best what's needed. Where lack of money gets in the way of development, the school can call in the assistance of Jeugdeducatiefonds. Hans Spekman has been in post as its Director since 1 February 2018.

About ABN AMRO Foundation

ABN AMRO Foundation has been committed since 2001 to helping children and young people who grow up in less advantaged environments. To give them support, some 6,500 ABN AMRO employees volunteer at least once a year. The Foundation organises social activities to broaden the horizons of young people with fewer opportunities.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 22:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
06:52pABN AMRO BANK N : and Jeugdeducatiefonds take on inequality of opportunity in education
PU
05:46aProgress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 18 March – 24 March 2022
GL
04:06aABN AMRO BANK N : Creative solutions for equal opportunities in the classroom
PU
03/18ABN AMRO BANK N : Social is the new green
PU
03/18Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 11 March – 17 March 2022
GL
03/17ABN AMRO BANK N : Cooperation with Patta Academy extended
PU
03/11Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 4 March – 10 March 2022
GL
03/11ABN AMRO BANK N : Wekelijkse voortgang over ABN AMRO's aandeleninkoopprogramma 4 maart - 1..
PU
03/11ABN AMRO BANK N : sponsors plan to transform old apartment buildings
PU
03/09ABN AMRO BANK N : organises General Meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 199 M 7 910 M 7 910 M
Net income 2022 1 079 M 1 185 M 1 185 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 4,99%
Capitalization 10 763 M 11 827 M 11 827 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 19 957
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 11,66 €
Average target price 13,84 €
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
J. S. Tjalling Tiemstra Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-11.58%11 638
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.15%415 431
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.19%347 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%245 626
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.98%195 136
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-7.25%184 343