ABN AMRO Bank N : and Jeugdeducatiefonds take on inequality of opportunity in education

News article 25 March 2022

Talent and hard work don't always guarantee a bright future. Inequality of opportunity remains a stubborn problem in education in the Netherlands, and one that calls for creative solutions and collaboration. That's exactly what ABN AMRO and Jeugdeducatiefonds (Youth Education Fund) are working on: having collaborated closely for many years, the two keep looking for ways to close the opportunities gap.

Today, Hans Spekman, Director of Jeugdeducatiefonds, and Robert Swaak, ABN AMRO's CEO, are visiting De Schakel, a primary school in Amsterdam. They're talking to five different Amsterdam primary school headteachers about the problem of unequal opportunities and the massive inflow of Ukrainian children currently facing these schools.

Unequal action brings equality

Hans Spekman has been working towards equal opportunities in education for years in his capacity as Director of Jeugdeducatiefonds: "It's essential for all of our futures. And tailoring solutions to specific schools and thus approaching the situation 'unequally' actually benefits children's equality. Of course, the input of the 370 schools we collaborate with takes centre stage, as they're smack-bang in the middle of where it all happens. It's particularly these schools that are now also facing unprecedented inflows of refugees. These children must be educated and receive robust support, while also needing basics and school kit. The impact of all this on these schools is what we're talking about today."

Robert Swaak, ABN AMRO's CEO, observed: "It was really great to talk to different headteachers today about what's going on in the world right now and about long-term solutions. As a bank, we believe that promoting equal opportunities among the young makes for a more equitable, inclusive and stronger society. It's distressing to see talent go to waste simply because someone wasn't born in the right place. Our ABN AMRO Foundation is working alongside Jeugdeducatiefonds to address the issue."

ABN AMRO and Jeugdeducatiefonds have been partners since 2017. It's a partnership that's given rise to a great many positive initiatives. One of these is an annual seminar on inequality of opportunity, where stakeholders from education, the corporate world and politicians meet to discuss inequality. In addition, ABN AMRO has set up a project called Maatje op Afstand ('remote buddy'), bringing together pupils and bank employees to read together. The ongoing collaboration with Jeugdeducatiefonds also saw ABN AMRO donate 3,500 laptops when the coronavirus crisis hit, making it easier for children to be educated at home.

About Jeugdeducatiefonds

Jeugdeducatiefonds helps to expand development opportunities for children who grow up at a disadvantage. Requests for the fund are made through their primary schools, as they know these children's talents and intellectual capabilities, and their teachers know best what's needed. Where lack of money gets in the way of development, the school can call in the assistance of Jeugdeducatiefonds. Hans Spekman has been in post as its Director since 1 February 2018.

About ABN AMRO Foundation