ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
08/24 02:38:29 am
7.851 EUR   +0.76%
ABN AMRO BANK N : announces call of EUR 1.0bn AT1 instrument (XS1278718686)
ABN AMRO announcement to call AT1 instrument
Facing a Profitability Crisis, Europe's Banks Rush to Restructure
ABN AMRO Bank N : announces call of EUR 1.0bn AT1 instrument (XS1278718686)

08/24/2020 | 02:24am EDT

With reference to the Terms and Conditions of the EUR 1.0 billion 5.75% Undated Deeply Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Fixed Rate Resettable Callable Capital Securities callable on 22 September 2020 and issued under a stand-alone prospectus dated 18 September 2015 with ISIN XS1278718686 ABN AMRO announces to exercise its right to redeem these Capital Securities in full on 22 September 2020.

Trading will be suspended as of 18 September 2020.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 06:23:01 UTC
