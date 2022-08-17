Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:11 2022-08-17 am EDT
10.20 EUR   -1.40%
09:54aABN AMRO BANK N : cancels repurchased shares
PU
08/16ABN AMRO BANK N : Frisians make a winning start with 3D-printed sustainable motorboat
PU
08/10ABN AMRO BANK N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABN AMRO Bank N : cancels repurchased shares

08/17/2022 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABN AMRO cancels repurchased shares
Press release
17 August 2022
ABN AMRO
Investor Relations
Share

Today ABN AMRO cancelled 42,478,085 ordinary shares after completion of the EUR 500 million share buyback program on 11 May 2022.

The decision by the Executive Board to cancel these ordinary shares is in line with the intention to reduce capital as stated in the announcement at the start of the share buyback program on 9 February 2022.

The cancellation brings the total number of ordinary shares in the share capital of ABN AMRO to 897,521,916, each with a nominal value of EUR 1.00. The total number of outstanding depository receipts amount to 449,658,500.

Author
Jarco de Swart
Senior Press Officer Strategy, Corporate Affairs, Finance & Risk
jarco.de.swart@nl.abnamro.com
+31 (0)20 628 2160

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 13:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
09:54aABN AMRO BANK N : cancels repurchased shares
PU
08/16ABN AMRO BANK N : Frisians make a winning start with 3D-printed sustainable motorboat
PU
08/10ABN AMRO BANK N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
08/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Toshiba, Foxconn, Coinbase, Tesla, Meta...
MS
08/10ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
08/10TRANSCRIPT : ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
08/10ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/10ABN Amro Bank Expects Stable FY22 Net Interest Income
MT
08/10ABN AMRO Receives Conditional Approval For $255 Million Share Buyback
MT
08/10ABN Amro's Q2 net profit beats despite rising costs
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 466 M 7 597 M 7 597 M
Net income 2022 1 175 M 1 196 M 1 196 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,18x
Yield 2022 6,09%
Capitalization 9 568 M 9 736 M 9 736 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 20 079
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,66 €
Average target price 13,36 €
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Arjen Dorland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michiel P. Lap Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-17.47%9 736
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.93%362 554
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.64%294 411
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.50%217 037
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.00%174 708
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 972