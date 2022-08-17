ABN AMRO Bank N : cancels repurchased shares

Press release 17 August 2022

Today ABN AMRO cancelled 42,478,085 ordinary shares after completion of the EUR 500 million share buyback program on 11 May 2022.

The decision by the Executive Board to cancel these ordinary shares is in line with the intention to reduce capital as stated in the announcement at the start of the share buyback program on 9 February 2022.

The cancellation brings the total number of ordinary shares in the share capital of ABN AMRO to 897,521,916, each with a nominal value of EUR 1.00. The total number of outstanding depository receipts amount to 449,658,500.