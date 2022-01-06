Log in
ABN AMRO Bank N : convenes extraordinary general meeting

01/06/2022 | 03:18am EST
ABN AMRO convenes extraordinary general meeting
Press release
6 January 2022
ABN AMRO
Share

Today ABN AMRO Bank N.V. publishes the convocation and meeting materials for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held fully virtual on 17 February 2022. The materials, including the agenda and explanatory notes, are available on the ABN AMRO corporate website.

In the Extraordinary General Meeting Annerie Vreugdenhil will introduce herself as the proposed member of the Executive Board with the title Chief Commercial Officer Personal & Business Banking. The proposed appointment of Annerie Vreugdenhil was announced on 18 November 2021. The appointment will be for a period of four years until the Annual General Meeting of 2026 and is subject to approval by the European Central Bank.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. invites its shareholders and depositary receipt holders for its Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 17 February 2022 at 12:00 hours (CET).

ABN AMRO hereby convenes a fully virtual Extraordinary General Meeting in accordance with the temporary law regarding Covid-19. This means that no visitors, shareholders or depositary receipt holders can attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in person but can only participate virtually. Shareholders and depositary receipt holders have the opportunity to ask questions (i) prior to the meeting by submitting questions up to 72 hours before the meeting and (ii) during the meeting.

The temporary law relating to Covid-19 currently allows the meeting to be held entirely virtually. It is expected that this will still be possible on the day of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Only in the event that the temporary law with regard to Covid-19 no longer allows fully virtual meetings on the day of the Extraordinary General Meeting, ABN AMRO will notify the shareholders and depositary receipts holders as soon as possible via its website that the Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in hybrid form instead of entirely virtually. If the relevant legislation has been extended to at least the day of the Extraordinary General Meeting, ABN AMRO will also state this on its website.

The Extraordinary General Meeting can be followed live on a video webcast at

. The meeting documents are available on this website as well.
