Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABN AMRO Bank N : in top three of Transparency Benchmark 2021

12/01/2021 | 04:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABN AMRO in top three of Transparency Benchmark 2021
News article
1 December 2021
ABN AMRO
Share

ABN AMRO is at the top of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy's Transparency Benchmark 2021. Occupying second place, ABN AMRO is, as in 2019, in the leading group of most transparent organisations in the field of social reporting in the Netherlands.

ABN AMRO aims to communicate as transparently as possible about its financial and non-financial results. The bank reports on these in its Integrated Report, Impact Report, Human Rights Report and other documents.

Tjeerd Krumpelman, Global Head of Advisory, Reporting & Engagement at ABN AMRO: "Sustainability is a key element of ABN AMRO's strategy. That means it's also important to report transparently about our impact - both positive and negative. These financial and non-financial data help us bring into focus more and more clearly how we can accelerate the transition to a sustainable economy and keep our stakeholders updated on our progress. That's why we're constantly working to improve our reporting. We're very pleased to have our efforts around transparent reporting acknowledged with this second place in the Transparency Benchmark."

The Transparency Benchmark is a two-yearly study by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy and the Netherlands Institute of Chartered Accountants (NBA) into the transparency of social reporting by Dutch companies. In this benchmark, 500 companies compete for the Kristal Award, a prestigious prize for the most transparent social reporting.

More information about the Transparency Benchmark can be found at:

Read ABN AMRO's integrated reports

.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 09:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
04:51aABN AMRO BANK N : in top three of Transparency Benchmark 2021
PU
11/30ABN AMRO BANK N : Collection of deferred interest on current accounts
PU
11/26ABN AMRO BANK N : Update on phase-out of Ondernemerskrediet business loans
PU
11/25Fitch Changes ABN AMRO's Outlook To Stable From Negative
MT
11/24ABN AMRO BANK N : Simplified organisational structure and appointment Executive Board memb..
PU
11/18ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Intends to Appoint Annerie Vreugdenhil as Chief Commercial Officer P..
CI
11/16ABN AMRO BANK N : 1st supplement Program for the Issuance of Senior Preferred/Senior Non-P..
PU
11/16ABN AMRO BANK N : score for DJSI announced
PU
11/16ABN AMRO BANK N : Extraordinary General Meeting and Covid-19
PU
11/15Rabobank faces punishment over customer anti-money-laundering checks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 350 M 8 331 M 8 331 M
Net income 2021 1 012 M 1 147 M 1 147 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 6,65%
Capitalization 11 844 M 13 350 M 13 425 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 19 700
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 12,60 €
Average target price 14,02 €
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
J. S. Tjalling Tiemstra Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.57.11%13 350
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.99%469 385
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.72%363 946
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.09%239 882
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.61%195 915
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.32%190 510