ABN AMRO Bank N : in top three of Transparency Benchmark 2021

News article 1 December 2021

ABN AMRO Share

ABN AMRO is at the top of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy's Transparency Benchmark 2021. Occupying second place, ABN AMRO is, as in 2019, in the leading group of most transparent organisations in the field of social reporting in the Netherlands.

ABN AMRO aims to communicate as transparently as possible about its financial and non-financial results. The bank reports on these in its Integrated Report, Impact Report, Human Rights Report and other documents.

Tjeerd Krumpelman, Global Head of Advisory, Reporting & Engagement at ABN AMRO: "Sustainability is a key element of ABN AMRO's strategy. That means it's also important to report transparently about our impact - both positive and negative. These financial and non-financial data help us bring into focus more and more clearly how we can accelerate the transition to a sustainable economy and keep our stakeholders updated on our progress. That's why we're constantly working to improve our reporting. We're very pleased to have our efforts around transparent reporting acknowledged with this second place in the Transparency Benchmark."

The Transparency Benchmark is a two-yearly study by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy and the Netherlands Institute of Chartered Accountants (NBA) into the transparency of social reporting by Dutch companies. In this benchmark, 500 companies compete for the Kristal Award, a prestigious prize for the most transparent social reporting.

More information about the Transparency Benchmark can be found at: The Transparency Benchmark.