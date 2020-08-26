Log in
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
08/26 06:00:14 am
8.215 EUR   -0.42%
05:42aABN AMRO BANK N : introduces step-by-step sustainability plan
PU
08/24ABN AMRO BANK N : announces call of EUR 1.0bn AT1 instrument (XS1278718686)
PU
08/24ABN AMRO announcement to call AT1 instrument
GL
ABN AMRO Bank N : introduces step-by-step sustainability plan

08/26/2020 | 05:42am EDT

Collaboration enables ABN AMRO to offer a personal, step-by-step plan for making homes more sustainable

In collaboration with sustainability expert HomeQgo, the bank will now offer all consumers consulting an ABN AMRO mortgage adviser a personal, step-by-step plan for creating an energy-efficient home. HomeQgo's sustainability advice will be fully integrated into the mortgage adviser's advice. This simplifies the whole process, from orientation to (possibly) taking out a mortgage which also covers the sustainability measures. It also makes things easier for the client and the adviser.

More than 80% of ABN AMRO's mortgage advisers have obtained the Adviseur Duurzaam Wonen (Sustainable Home Adviser) certificate, giving them the expertise they need to discuss this step-by-step plan with their clients. ABN AMRO expects to offer 100,000 of these plans to its clients in the next few years.

In addition to this solution for its own mortgage advisers, ABN AMRO is exploring opportunities for providing intermediaries with sustainability advice for their clients.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 09:41:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 7 861 M 9 289 M 9 289 M
Net income 2020 -430 M -509 M -509 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,4x
Yield 2020 0,61%
Capitalization 7 755 M 9 171 M 9 164 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 18 684
Free-Float 46,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 10,56 €
Last Close Price 8,25 €
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Clifford Abrahams Vice Chairman-Executive Board & CFO
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Jurgen Stegmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-49.14%9 171
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.22%306 284
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.17%246 643
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.18%225 267
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.26%187 603
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.00%135 222
