Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03/22 11:35:17 am
10.13 EUR   +4.68%
02:21aABN AMRO BANK N : publishes 2021 Integrated Annual Report and additional disclosures
PU
02:11aABN AMRO BANK N : Pillar 3 Report 2021
PU
02:11aABN AMRO BANK N : Impact Report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABN AMRO Bank N : publishes 2021 Integrated Annual Report and additional disclosures

03/09/2022 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABN AMRO publishes 2021 Integrated Annual Report and additional disclosures
Press release
9 March 2022
ABN AMRO
Share

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. today publishes its 2021 Integrated Annual Report and additional disclosures.

The Integrated Annual Report covers the most relevant and material information of the business, strategy and performance and provides information about the bank's financial and non-financial performance in compliance with regulatory requirements, including the bank's Annual Financial Statements. Our Integrated Annual Report is our primary statutory and regulatory reporting disclosure.

As part of the annual reporting suite we publish other reports, including the bank's Impact Report, Pillar 3 Report, and Social Impact and Human Rights Update 2021.

For more information, please go to

.
Author
Brigitte
Public Affairs and Manager International Communications
brigitte.seegers@nl.abnamro.com
+31 (0)206283365

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
02:21aABN AMRO BANK N : publishes 2021 Integrated Annual Report and additional disclosures
PU
02:11aABN AMRO BANK N : Pillar 3 Report 2021
PU
02:11aABN AMRO BANK N : Impact Report 2021
PU
02:11aABN AMRO BANK N : Abbreviations and definitions of important terms 2021
PU
03/07ABN AMRO BANK N : War in Ukraine and ABN AMRO, update 7 March 2022
PU
03/04ABN AMRO BANK N : War in Ukraine and ABN AMRO, update 4 March 2022
PU
03/04Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 25 February – 3 March 2022
GL
03/03EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES : Judith Sanders lets women invest
PU
03/01ABN AMRO BANK N : Ukraine conflict and ABN AMRO
PU
02/28ABN AMRO BANK N : and Young Impact extend partnership by two years
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 360 M 8 015 M 8 015 M
Net income 2021 1 046 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,39x
Yield 2021 8,30%
Capitalization 9 453 M 10 294 M 10 294 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 19 957
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 10,13 €
Average target price 14,24 €
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Jorissa Neutelings Chief Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-21.57%10 294
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.40%378 845
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.26%311 223
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%247 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.63%183 566
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.70%181 269