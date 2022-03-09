ABN AMRO Bank N : publishes 2021 Integrated Annual Report and additional disclosures
9 March 2022
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. today publishes its 2021 Integrated Annual Report and additional disclosures.
The Integrated Annual Report covers the most relevant and material information of the business, strategy and performance and provides information about the bank's financial and non-financial performance in compliance with regulatory requirements, including the bank's Annual Financial Statements. Our Integrated Annual Report is our primary statutory and regulatory reporting disclosure.
As part of the annual reporting suite we publish other reports, including the bank's Impact Report, Pillar 3 Report, and Social Impact and Human Rights Update 2021.