Press release 07:30 13 March 2024

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. has today published its convening notice and the accompanying documents for the 2024 General Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on Wednesday 24 April 2024 from 2:00 pm CET at the bank's head office in Amsterdam.

The documents, including the agenda and explanatory notes are available on ABN AMRO's website ( www.abnamro.com/generalmeeting ). The meeting will be held in hybrid form, which means that shareholders and depositary receipt holders can attend and vote during the meeting in person or virtually. The meeting can also be followed via webcast.

Voting items on the agenda include the discharge of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, the reappointment of Laetitia Griffith and Arjen Dorland as members of the Supervisory Board. The intended reappointment of ABN AMRO's CEO Robert Swaak, as announced on 30 October 2023, is on the agenda as discussion item.

Other voting items are the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as the external auditor for the financial years 2026, 2027 and 2028 and the amendment of the remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board.

The term of office of Chief Risk Officer (CRO) Tanja Cuppen will end at the close of this General Meeting. Tanja Cuppen has announced that she will not be available for another term and will therefore step down as a member of the Executive Board at the close of the meeting.

The recruitment and selection procedure for a new CRO is still underway as at the date of this convening notice. In view hereof, the Supervisory Board intends to appoint Caroline Oosterloo-van 't Hoff as interim member of the Executive Board with the title CRO. She will be introduced at the General Meeting.