ABN AMRO Bank N.V. today publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2023 and additional disclosures. This integrated report describes our business, strategy and performance over the past year. It also provides an overview of ABN AMRO's system of governance and approach to risk and capital management.
The purpose of this report is to explain how, over time, ABN AMRO creates value for its stakeholders. This is ABN AMRO's main regulatory disclosure document.
This Integrated Annual Report consists of:
An Executive Board Report, comprising Our bank; Strategy, value creation and performance; Risk, funding and capital; Leadership and governance; Sustainability statements
Report of the Supervisory Board
Annual Financial Statements
Other information
