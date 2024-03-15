ABN AMRO publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2023 and additional disclosures
Press release
07:4513 March 2024
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. today publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2023 and additional disclosures. This integrated report describes our business, strategy and performance over the past year. It also provides an overview of ABN AMRO's system of governance and approach to risk and capital management.

The purpose of this report is to explain how, over time, ABN AMRO creates value for its stakeholders. This is ABN AMRO's main regulatory disclosure document.

This Integrated Annual Report consists of:

  • An Executive Board Report, comprising Our bank; Strategy, value creation and performance; Risk, funding and capital; Leadership and governance; Sustainability statements

  • Report of the Supervisory Board

  • Annual Financial Statements

  • Other information

For more information, please go to

https://www.abnamro.com/annualreport
Author
Jarco de Swart
Sr Press Officer Corporate Affairs, Finance, Legal and Sustainability
jarco.de.swart@nl.abnamro.com
