    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/08 07:03:13 am EDT
11.72 EUR   +2.45%
02:01aProgress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 1 April – 7 April 2022
GL
04/06ABN AMRO BANK N : Downturn in sentiment causing further decline of transactions on property market in 2022
PU
04/05ABN AMRO BANK N : Current accounts for Ukrainian refugees
PU
ABN AMRO Bank N : stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, update 8 April 2022

04/08/2022 | 06:51am EDT
ABN AMRO stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, update 8 April 2022
News article
8 April 2022
ABN AMRO
The world is shocked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the images of the war we are seeing every day. Our hearts go out first of all to the citizens of Ukraine and their families and friends around the world, and to all the innocent people affected by this war.

ABN AMRO CEO Robert Swaak: "ABN AMRO condemns Russia's attack of Ukraine. The images we are seeing daily show the horrific suffering of the Ukrainian people at the hands of the Russian army. President Putin's decision to attack Ukraine has shaken the foundations of the international rule of law."

It is heart-warming to see all the relief initiatives being taken for the victims of the war in Ukraine, such as the national Giro555 appeal. The bank's employees have also set up various activities to help the Ukrainian people. ABN AMRO wants to support and strengthen these initiatives as much as possible. The bank has therefore decided to implement a number of measures, including:

  • It's possible for refugees who arrive in the Netherlands from Ukraine to open a

    with ABN AMRO

  • ABN AMRO clients (natural persons) who want to transfer money to Ukraine will not be charged transfer costs

  • We support colleagues affected or impacted by the situation

  • Colleagues can use their Banking for Better days - which are intended for their own development or to put the bank's purpose into action in any way they want - to help victims of the war

  • We are donating 1 million euros to Giro555 via Tikkie

The European Union has condemned Russia's unlawful attack and issued strict sanctions against Russia. The sanctions have been and are being immediately processed in the transaction systems of the bank, as required. We have standard procedures in place for this. ABN AMRO itself hardly has any direct interests in the region.

Clients who do business in the region or want to do transactions with parties there are advised to closely monitor official announcements regarding sanctions.

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
