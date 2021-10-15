Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABN AMRO: Digitalisation of financial industry could boost prosperity

10/15/2021 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABN AMRO: Digitalisation of financial industry could boost prosperity
Press release
15 October 2021
ABN AMRO
Share

Read the full press release

(in Dutch only)
Author
Hans Sjouke Koopal
Senior Press Officer Retail & Private Banking, Sustainability, Sponsoring
hans.sjouke.koopal@nl.abnamro.com
+31 (0)6 204 439 96

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
02:22aABN AMRO : Digitalisation of financial industry could boost prosperity
PU
10/13ABN AMRO BANK N : Green Desk offers workstations near you
PU
10/12ABN AMRO BANK N : CIRCL receives international development award
PU
10/11ABN AMRO BANK N : NV, - ABN AMRO intends to appoint new Executive Board members, simplifie..
PU
10/11ABN AMRO BANK N : intends to appoint new Executive Board members, simplifies organisationa..
PU
10/11Abn Amro Announces Management Changes
CI
10/01PRESS RELEASE : ENCAVIS AG refinances EUR 88.0 million project portfolio to significantly ..
DJ
09/24ABN AMRO BANK N : Moody's Affirms ABN Amro Bank's Stable Outlook On 'Good Financial Fundam..
MT
09/20MOWI : Closes $2.1 Billion Sustainability-linked Credit Facility
MT
09/09ABN AMRO BANK N : maintains fourth place in the Management Scope Corporate Impact Index 20..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 262 M 8 429 M 8 429 M
Net income 2021 747 M 867 M 867 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 6,52%
Capitalization 11 628 M 13 472 M 13 496 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 19 639
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 12,37 €
Average target price 12,83 €
Spread / Average Target 3,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Jurgen Stegmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.54.24%13 472
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.70%481 093
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION48.70%363 019
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%246 717
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.14%207 473
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY50.13%189 100