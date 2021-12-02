Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ABN AMRO Private Banking: above-average growth in 2022, at more subdued returns

12/02/2021 | 01:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ABN AMRO Private Banking: above-average growth in 2022, at more subdued returns
Press release
2 December 2021
ABN AMRO
Share

  • 2022 should be another year of above-average growth, after world economy peaked in 2021

  • Overweight position in equities main driver of returns

  • Increased volatility and more subdued returns expected

Equities: positive outlook, but markets more volatile

ABN AMRO Private Banking today released its 2022 Investment Outlook, The path from the peak. In it, ABN AMRO's private banking arm remains positive about equities for the first half of 2022 (overweight), as both economic forecasts and the corporate earnings outlook are robust. That said, the private bank points out that economies have now peaked and that central bank policies will likely diverge, causing greater volatility in the financial markets and resulting in more subdued investment returns.

"Having passed its peak, the global economy will continue to show above-trend growth into 2022," Richard de Groot, ABN AMRO's Global Head Investment Centre, said. "Mainly this will be driven by the US and European economies, with conducive factors including accommodating financial conditions, supportive fiscal policies and corporate earnings growth in the high single digits. Inflation is a risk, of course, particularly in the US, but we expect to see this normalise as 2022 progresses. Supply-side issues should dissipate gradually."

Preferred sectors: industrials, consumer discretionary and materials

ABN AMRO Private Banking is keeping its slight cyclical bias in its equities portfolio and reiterates its sanguine take on the industrials, materials, financial services and consumer discretionary sectors (overweight). In addition, IT (neutral) and health care (slightly overweight) should continue to benefit from long-term trends such as digitalisation and an ageing population. The bank is more cautious (underweight) about the communication services and consumer staples sectors. The energy sector is also underweighted: the bank expects oil and gas prices to remain high for now, but to edge down in the course of 2022. From a regional perspective, ABN AMRO Private Banking is opting for a balanced stance, keeping its view neutral on all three equity regions - the US, Europe and the emerging markets. In terms of themes, it is flagging investment opportunities in innovative companies facilitating the technological transformation in health care.

Riskier bond sectors preffered

Bonds (underweight) continue to feature in investment portfolios, despite negative interest rates on eurozone government bonds. The bank has a preference for riskier bond sectors that command higher potential returns. Richard de Groot commented: "We expect financial conditions to remain healthy, as global yield and credit markets are deep and highly diverse. This wide array of bond instruments and markets means that various subsectors respond differently to economic signals and company-specific developments. High-grade corporate bonds, high-yield bonds and emerging market debt (EMD) are looking at potentially higher returns and we see opportunities for investors."

Euro losing ground relative to US dollar

ABN AMRO Private Banking expects the euro to weaken further against the US dollar (EUR/USD), as the Federal Reserve (Fed) looks set to start raising interest rates well before the European Central Bank (ECB). It expects the Fed to taper its asset purchases in the first six months of 2022 and then raise its official rates in three increments in 2022, starting in or around June. The ECB, by contrast, has made it clear that no rate hikes are on the cards for 2022. ABN AMRO Private Banking reckons this monetary divergence will weaken the EUR/USD rate further and that this will end up at around 1.05 by the end of 2022.

Author
Brigitte
Public Affairs and Manager International Communications
brigitte.seegers@nl.abnamro.com
+31 (0)206283365

Disclaimer

ABN Amro Bank NV published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 06:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
01:21aABN AMRO PRIVATE BANKING : above-average growth in 2022, at more subdued returns
PU
01:21aABN AMRO BANK N : Redistributing paid and unpaid labour could net each household an extra ..
PU
12/01ABN AMRO BANK N : 7th International Human Rights Conference
PU
12/01ABN AMRO BANK N : in top three of Transparency Benchmark 2021
PU
11/30ABN AMRO BANK N : Collection of deferred interest on current accounts
PU
11/26ABN AMRO BANK N : Update on phase-out of Ondernemerskrediet business loans
PU
11/25Fitch Changes ABN AMRO's Outlook To Stable From Negative
MT
11/24ABN AMRO BANK N : Simplified organisational structure and appointment Executive Board memb..
PU
11/18ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Intends to Appoint Annerie Vreugdenhil as Chief Commercial Officer P..
CI
11/16ABN AMRO BANK N : 1st supplement Program for the Issuance of Senior Preferred/Senior Non-P..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 350 M 8 329 M 8 329 M
Net income 2021 1 012 M 1 146 M 1 146 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 6,64%
Capitalization 11 867 M 13 439 M 13 446 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 19 700
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 12,62 €
Average target price 14,02 €
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
J. S. Tjalling Tiemstra Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.57.41%13 439
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.99%469 385
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.72%363 946
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.90%239 882
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.74%195 915
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.32%190 510