  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
12.51 EUR   +0.97%
ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1 billion Tier 2 instrument (XS1346254573)
GL
ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1 billion Tier 2 instrument (XS1346254573)
GL
12/16ABN Amro joins Net Zero Banking Alliance
RE
ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1 billion Tier 2 instrument (XS1346254573)

12/19/2022 | 02:31am EST
ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1 billion Tier 2 instrument (XS1346254573)

With reference to the Terms and Conditions of the EUR 1 billion Callable Resettable Dated Subordinated Notes due 18th January 2028 callable in January 2023 under the Programme for the issuance of Medium Term Notes of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. with ISIN XS1346254573 ABN AMRO announces to exercise its right to redeem these Notes in full on 18th of January 2023. Trading will be suspended as of 16th of January 2023.

ABN AMRO Press Office
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900 		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


 

 

Financials
Sales 2022 7 513 M 7 966 M 7 966 M
Net income 2022 1 305 M 1 384 M 1 384 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,67x
Yield 2022 5,92%
Capitalization 11 228 M 11 905 M 11 905 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 20 128
Free-Float -
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 12,51 €
Average target price 13,91 €
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Arjen Dorland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michiel P. Lap Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-3.14%11 905
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.35%379 234
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%254 311
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%208 725
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%156 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%152 921