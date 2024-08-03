Stock ABN ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Equities

ABN

NL0011540547

Banks

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 11:17:05 2024-06-10 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
15.82 EUR -1.03% Intraday chart for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. +0.32% +16.26%
04:58pm ABN AMRO : EPS upgrade (2023: +27.1%, 2024: +8.3%) Alphavalue
May. 29 ABN AMRO : UBS reiterates its buy recommendation CF
Latest news about ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO : EPS upgrade (2023: +27.1%, 2024: +8.3%) Alphavalue
ABN AMRO : UBS reiterates its buy recommendation CF
Global markets live: Nokia, Next, Apple, Tesla, Microsoft... Our Logo
ABN Amro: private bank acquired in Germany CF
ABN Amro to Acquire Germany's Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe MT
Fosun International Subsidiary Divests German Bank Hauck Aufhäuser for 672 Million Euros MT
ABN Amro to buy German private bank in biggest deal since 2008 financial crisis RE
ABN Amro to buy German lender Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe for $729 mln RE
ABN Amro Bank Flags Possible Breach of Clients' Data After Cyberattack at Supplier MT
ABN AMRO to Sell Neuflize Via Stake CI
ABN Amro to Sell French Insurance JV Stake to BNP Paribas MT
ABN AMRO to Sell Stake in Life Insurance JV Neuflize Vie to BNP Paribas DJ
ABN Amro in talks over French life insurance deal with BNP RE
ABN AMRO to Sell Stake in French Joint Venture to BNP Paribas Cardif CI
UBS Trims ABN Amro PT, Maintains at Buy MT
ABN AMRO : UBS reduces its target price CF
ABN AMRO : Q1: CET1 ratio miss plunders earnings beat, affecting buyback potential Alphavalue
Upbeat earnings lift European shares to record high ahead of US inflation data RE
ABN Amro: net income up 29% in Q1 CF
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
ABN Amro shares slide as weaker capital overshadows profit beat RE
MORNING BID EUROPE-Power of Powell lifts stocks ahead of US CPI RE
Transcript : ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 15, 2024
AXA, ABN AMRO's Neuflize Vie to Be Sold to BNP Paribas Cardif, Les Echos Reports DJ
Axa, ABN Amro to Sell Life Insurance JV to BNP Paribas MT

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. is one of the leading Dutch banking groups. Net interest income breakks down by activity as follows: - commercial and retail banking (50.5%); - corporate banking (34.4%); - wealth management (15.1%). At the end of 2023, the group managed EUR 253.4 billion in current deposits and EUR 254.5 billion in current credits. Net interest income breaks down geographically as follows: the Netherlands (90.9%), Europe (6.3%), the United States (1.4%), Asia (0.9%) and other (0.5%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-08-07 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , AEX
Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
15.98 EUR
Average target price
17.61 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+10.18%
