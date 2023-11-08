Stock ABN ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
PDF Report : ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Equities

ABN

NL0011540547

Banks

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 11:37:30 2023-11-08 am EST 		Intraday chart for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. After market 12:30:59 pm
11.94 EUR -9.24% 11.95 +0.11%
06:04pm ABN AMRO : Q3: low-quality beat; NII peak fears rise on deposit mix shift Alphavalue
11:30am Lender ABN Amro misses net interest income forecasts, shares tumble RE
Latest news about ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO : Q3: low-quality beat; NII peak fears rise on deposit mix shift Alphavalue
Lender ABN Amro misses net interest income forecasts, shares tumble RE
European Midday Briefing : Stocks Struggle with Fed's Powell Due to Speak DJ
US Futures Flat, European Stocks Slip DJ
Insurers, financial cos weigh on European shares RE
Dutch bank ABN Amro beats Q3 profit estimates RE
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Take Five: You (may) have arrived at your destination RE
Fitch Confirms ABN Amro Bank on Strong Credit Profile, Dutch Franchise MT
BNP says tough economy could spur opportunities for bolt-on deals RE
POLISH GENERAL ELECTIONS : Civic Platform victory brings sunnier skies for banks Alphavalue
EUROPEAN BANK TAXATION : where will the lightning strike next? Alphavalue
Dutch Spirits Maker Lucas Bols Soars 70% on EUR270 Million Offer from Nolet MT
Cryptoverse: 'It's a knife fight' as traders get tokenized RE
Dutch Government Lowers ABN Amro Bank Stake MT
First Data Corporation acquired the remaining 49% stake in European Merchant Services B.V. from ABN AMRO Bank N.V. for $56 million. CI
Dutch state's stake in ABN Amro falls below 50% -agency RE
ABN AMRO Appoints Ton Van Nimwegen as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Board for A Period of Four Years CI
European shares clock weekly decline as higher-for-longer rates loom RE
ABN Amro Names COO MT
Societe Generale vision falls flat as Europe's banks falter RE
CLIMATE STRESS TESTS : the worst-case scenario is the best Alphavalue
ABN Amro to Hire Interim CFO to Permanent Position MT
ABN AMRO Appoints Ferdinand Vaandrager as CFO CI

Chart ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Chart ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. is one of the leading Dutch banking groups. Net interest income breakks down by activity as follows: - commercial and retail banking (48.5%); - corporate banking (37.8%); - wealth management (13.7%). At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 255 billion in current deposits and EUR 243.9 billion in current credits. Net interest income breaks down geographically as follows: the Netherlands (91.1%), Europe (6.2%), the United States (1.4%), Asia (0.7%) and other (0.6%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
04:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
13.16EUR
Average target price
17.96EUR
Spread / Average Target
+36.50%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V. Stock ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
-7.62% 12 169 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+7.31% 416 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-16.18% 223 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
-7.71% 216 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
-9.20% 145 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
+17.76% 144 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
-1.76% 142 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-8.39% 136 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-9.14% 118 B $
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Stock Commonwealth Bank of Australia
-1.86% 107 B $
Other Banks
