ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Equities

ABN

NL0011540547

Banks

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
 11:36:09 2024-02-14 am EST 		After market 01:10:07 pm
14.32 EUR +6.62% Intraday chart for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 14.29 -0.24%
06:48pm ABN AMRO : Q4: mild beat thanks to CoR; unambitious 2026 guidance Alphavalue
06:14pm Global markets live: Airbnb, Sony, Uber, Lyft, Nvidia... Our Logo
Latest news about ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

European Midday Briefing : Stocks Move Higher as U.K. Inflation Data Calms Nerves DJ
European shares rise as soft UK inflation boosts sentiment RE
Dutch lender ABN Amro beats Q4 profit expectations RE
ABN Amro: net profit up by half in Q4 CF
US Futures Rise, European Stocks Mostly Flat After Hotter-Than-Expected U.S. Inflation Data DJ
European shares rise as soft UK inflation print lifts sentiment RE
Dutch lender ABN Amro posts slight Q4 net interest income beat RE
ABN Amro Bank to Launch EUR500 Million Share Repurchase Program MT
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Lower After U.S. CPI Data Clouds Rate Cut Path DJ
ABN Amro: a resignation from the supervisory board CF
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Announces Wouter Devriendt to Step Down as Member of the Supervisory Board CI
DAVOS: Deutsche Bank boss does not see takeovers as a priority DP
Deutsche Bank CFO Says Current Conditions Not Conducive for Banking M&A Deals MT
Deutsche Bank CFO says current M&A conditions tricky - Bloomberg News RE
Commerzbank merger talk resurfaces as Germany mulls company sales-sources RE
Commerzbank in view - circles: Deutsche Bank explores sector DP
Germany's Deutsche Bank Eyes Potential Acquisition of Commerzbank, ABN Amro MT
Deutsche Bank Reportedly Analyzing Takovers of Commerzbank, ABN CI
Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. is one of the leading Dutch banking groups. Net interest income breakks down by activity as follows: - commercial and retail banking (48.5%); - corporate banking (37.8%); - wealth management (13.7%). At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 255 billion in current deposits and EUR 243.9 billion in current credits. Net interest income breaks down geographically as follows: the Netherlands (91.1%), Europe (6.2%), the United States (1.4%), Asia (0.7%) and other (0.6%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
01:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , AEX
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
13.44 EUR
Average target price
16.18 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.45%
Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
ABN AMRO BANK N.V. Stock ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
+5.41% 12 465 M $
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+2.89% 501 B $
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
-1.96% 259 B $
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+1.05% 236 B $
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
-2.30% 174 B $
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
-0.67% 158 B $
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+0.22% 151 B $
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
-2.33% 145 B $
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-2.64% 133 B $
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-19.03% 127 B $
Other Banks
