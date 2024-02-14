More about the company
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. is one of the leading Dutch banking groups. Net interest income breakks down by activity as follows:
- commercial and retail banking (48.5%);
- corporate banking (37.8%);
- wealth management (13.7%).
At the end of 2022, the group managed EUR 255 billion in current deposits and EUR 243.9 billion in current credits.
Net interest income breaks down geographically as follows: the Netherlands (91.1%), Europe (6.2%), the United States (1.4%), Asia (0.7%) and other (0.6%).