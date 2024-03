ABN Amro: forthcoming exit from AEX ESG

At the end of its annual comprehensive review of the AEX family of indices in March 2024, Euronext announces the removal of chemical company AkzoNobel and bank ABN Amro from the AEX ESG index, in favor of Fugro and Inpost.



The change in the composition of the AEX ESG index - comprising the 25 companies with the best environmental, social and governance practices out of the 50 that make up the AEX and AMX indices - will be effective from Monday March 18.



