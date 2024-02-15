ABN AMRO : price target raised by UBS
In the summary of its note, the broker explains that it is raising its forecasts and price target 'to take account of the improvement in net interest income in the fourth quarter, as well as the new targets announced by management'.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction