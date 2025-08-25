ABN Amro announced on Monday that it would proceed with the repayment of all of its outstanding Additional Tier 1 (AT1) perpetual subordinated bonds amounting to approximately $1bn.
The Dutch banking group said it plans to buy back these securities issued in June 2020 and bearing a rate of 4.375% as of September 22, according to a statement released this morning.
ABN Amro: repayment of AT1 super-subordinated bonds
Published on 08/25/2025 at 05:44 am EDT
