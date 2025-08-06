ABN Amro shares were hit badly on the Amsterdam stock exchange on Wednesday after reporting mixed quarterly results and, above all, disappointing the market with its policy on returns to shareholders.



The Dutch banking group announced this morning the launch of a €250m share buyback program to be finalised by the end of the year, with the aim of reducing its capital.



However, analysts had expected the financial institution to be much more generous, with the consensus forecast for a €500m share buyback program.



In the second quarter, ABN Amro posted a 6% decline in net profit to €606m, but this was still above the market consensus of €531m.



However, its net interest income fell to €1.53bn in Q2, compared with €1.61bn a year earlier, below the consensus forecast of €1.58bn.



Following this announcement, ABN Amro shares fell by over 7% on Wednesday morning, marking both the biggest decline on the AEX and the highest trading volumes on the index.