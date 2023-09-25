AMSTERDAM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Dutch state's stake in ABN Amro has been sold down to below the 50% mark, the agency that oversees government investments said on Monday.

The NL Financial Investments (NLFI) agency said the stake in the bank had been reduced through share sales and fell below the 50% mark as of Sept. 25.

The Dutch state has very gradually reduced its stake in ABN Amro following the bank's nationalization during the 2008 financial crisis. It has held a majority stake since the bank's 2015 return to public markets via an IPO.

In February the finance ministry announced plans to sell its stake from 56% to below the 50% mark, the first share sales since 2017. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)