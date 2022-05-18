European shares inch lower on inflation worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* UK inflation hits 40-year high
* Euronext surges on profit beat
* Commerzbank rises on reports of merger talks with
UniCredit
* TUI slide on shares sales announcement
May 18 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Wednesday led
by technology stocks, as worries about inflation and monetary
policy tightening dampened optimism around China's economic
recovery.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.1% by 0820
GMT after rising 3.6% since Friday.
Technology shares slipped 0.7%, while a fall in
copper prices weighed on basic material stocks.
Data on Wednesday showed British consumer price inflation
hit 9% in April, its highest level on record, inching closer to
Bank of England's prediction of above 10% later this year.
"Worries about recession reared up again after UK inflation
jumped to the highest level in 40 years," said Susannah
Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves
Landsdown.
Investors expect the central bank will add to the four
interest rate increases it has done since December to tame
inflation.
The European Central Bank is set to hike rates in July, and
the U.S. Federal Reserve has also embraced policy tightening,
raising doubts about its impact on the global economic growth.
"Lots of companies have succeeded in passing high cost to
customers, keeping margins resilient. But worries are still
lingering about how long consumers will continue to pay the
price," said Streeter.
Shares rallied on Tuesday amid falling COVID-19 cases in
China fueling hopes about more economic activity and demand
from the world's second-largest economy.
The STOXX 600 is in on course to end lower in May, having
marked gains only in March this year. But with a 10% decline
year-to-date, the index has still fared better than the S&P 500
and MSCI's All Country index, which are
down more than 14% over the same period.
In earnings, Euronext surged 4.7% on record
quarterly revenue. Dutch bank ABN Amro topped profit
estimates but shares fell 9.3% as it warned about impacts from
the war in Ukraine.
Siemens Gamesa jumped 11.2%, after sources said
Siemens Energy is preparing to buy the remaining
stake in the wind turbine maker. The stake is currently worth
3.14 billion euros ($3.31 billion).
Germany's Commerzbank AG rose 1.4% after a report
that it had scheduled merger talks with Italy's UniCredit SpA
, before the potential deal was shelved due to the
Ukraine war. UniCredit shares were unchanged.
Holiday group TUI fell 11.4% after it announced a
share sale to pay back elements of a German state bailout it
received during the pandemic.
