Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as investors continued to fret about warnings from credit-ratings agency Moody's about regional lenders' exposure to an economic slowdown.

Shares of Dutch lender ABN AMRO Bank fell slightly after it posted earnings ahead of analysts' expectations.

