Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/07 11:35:29 am EDT
11.44 EUR   +0.70%
02:01aProgress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 1 April – 7 April 2022
GL
04/06ABN AMRO BANK N : Downturn in sentiment causing further decline of transactions on property market in 2022
PU
04/05ABN AMRO BANK N : Current accounts for Ukrainian refugees
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 1 April – 7 April 2022

04/08/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 1 April 7 April 2022

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 1 April 2022 up to and including 7 April 2022 a total of 3,417,013 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €11.62 for a total amount of €39,693,349.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 328.696.572 representing 65.7% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
02:01aProgress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 1 April – 7 April 2022
GL
04/06ABN AMRO BANK N : Downturn in sentiment causing further decline of transactions on propert..
PU
04/05ABN AMRO BANK N : Current accounts for Ukrainian refugees
PU
04/01Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 25 March – 31 March 2022
GL
03/25ABN AMRO BANK N : and Jeugdeducatiefonds take on inequality of opportunity in education
PU
03/25Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 18 March – 24 March 2022
GL
03/25ABN AMRO BANK N : Creative solutions for equal opportunities in the classroom
PU
03/25ABN AMRO BANK N : Stakeholder dialogue Inclusivity in Banking
PU
03/18ABN AMRO BANK N : Social is the new green
PU
03/18Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 11 March – 17 March 2022
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 189 M 7 839 M 7 839 M
Net income 2022 1 058 M 1 154 M 1 154 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 4,97%
Capitalization 10 519 M 11 470 M 11 470 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 19 957
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 11,44 €
Average target price 13,81 €
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
J. S. Tjalling Tiemstra Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-11.43%11 470
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.96%386 550
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.46%320 175
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.9.32%258 038
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.44%190 856
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.80%190 072