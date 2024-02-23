Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 15 – 22 February 2024
ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 14 February 2024.
During the week of 15 February 2024 up to and including 22 February 2024 a total of 3,600,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €14.71 for a total amount of €52,962,660.00.
For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme
To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €52,962,660.00 representing 10.59% of the overall share buyback programme.
This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).
