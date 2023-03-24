Advanced search
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
2023-03-24
14.28 EUR   -2.72%
GL
GL
03/17Abn Amro Bank N : Supplement to the RD and various base prospectuses ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
PU
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 17 March – 23 March 2023

03/24/2023 | 04:46am EDT
ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 8 February 2023.

During the week of 17 March 2023 up to and including 23 March 2023 a total of 3,973,645 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 14.61 for a total amount of EUR 58,067,731.98.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to EUR 392,590,323.28 representing 78.5% of the overall share buyback programme.

ABN AMRO Press Office
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900 		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6282282

 

 

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

GL
GL
