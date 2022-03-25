Log in
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
03/25 05:51:33 am EDT
11.42 EUR   +0.04%
05:46aProgress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 18 March – 24 March 2022
GL
04:06aABN AMRO BANK N : Creative solutions for equal opportunities in the classroom
PU
03/18ABN AMRO BANK N : Social is the new green
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 18 March – 24 March 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 18 March 2022 up to and including 24 March 2022 a total of 3,423,005 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €11.57 for a total amount of €39,617,993

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 248,503,531 representing 49.7% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


 

 

Attachment


03/18Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 11 March – 17 March 2022
GL
03/17ABN AMRO BANK N : Cooperation with Patta Academy extended
PU
03/11Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 4 March – 10 March 2022
GL
03/11ABN AMRO BANK N : Wekelijkse voortgang over ABN AMRO's aandeleninkoopprogramma 4 maart - 1..
PU
03/11ABN AMRO BANK N : sponsors plan to transform old apartment buildings
PU
03/09ABN AMRO BANK N : organises General Meeting
PU
03/09ABN AMRO BANK N : Social Impact & Human Rights Update 2021
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 7 199 M 7 920 M 7 920 M
Net income 2022 1 079 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,93x
Yield 2022 5,10%
Capitalization 10 579 M 11 638 M 11 638 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 19 957
Free-Float 46,9%
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 11,42 €
Average target price 13,84 €
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
J. S. Tjalling Tiemstra Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-11.58%11 638
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.15%415 431
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.19%347 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%245 626
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.98%195 136
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.04%184 343