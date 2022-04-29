Log in
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04/28 11:35:17 am EDT
12.16 EUR   +0.33%
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 22 April – 28 April 2022
GL
02:03aProgress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 22 April – 28 April 2022
GL
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 15 April – 21 April 2022
GL
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 22 April – 28 April 2022

04/29/2022 | 02:03am EDT
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 22 April 28 April 2022 

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 22 April 2022 up to and including 28 April 2022 a total of 3,416,497 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €11.92 for a total amount of €40,720,993.67.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 434,952,171 representing 86.99% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 7 214 M 7 591 M 7 591 M
Net income 2022 1 068 M 1 124 M 1 124 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 4,82%
Capitalization 11 073 M 11 653 M 11 653 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 19 957
Free-Float 46,9%
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Arjen Dorland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-5.85%11 653
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.32%356 623
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.26%292 251
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%244 774
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%176 677
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.86%168 954