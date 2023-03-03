Advanced search
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:55 2023-03-02 am EST
16.43 EUR   -1.53%
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 24 February – 2 March 2023
GL
02:02aProgress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 24 February – 2 March 2023
GL
02/27ABN AMRO Bank to Redeem $1.5 Billion of Notes due March 2028
MT
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 24 February – 2 March 2023

03/03/2023 | 02:02am EST
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 24 February –  2 March 2023

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 8 February 2023.

During the week of 24 February 2023 up to and including 2 March 2023 a total of 3,992,590 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 16.59 for a total amount of EUR 66,237,098.44.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to EUR 210,071,065.36 representing 42.01% of the overall share buyback programme.

ABN AMRO Press Office
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6282282

 

 

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


 

Financials
Sales 2022 7 538 M 7 994 M 7 994 M
Net income 2022 1 346 M 1 428 M 1 428 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 14 602 M 15 485 M 15 485 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 20 038
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 16,43 €
Average target price 17,55 €
Spread / Average Target 6,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Carsten Bittner Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Arjen Dorland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.27.12%15 485
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.90%419 575
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.08%273 251
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.50%213 450
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.27%177 098
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.02%159 183