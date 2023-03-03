Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 24 February – 2 March 2023
ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 8 February 2023.
During the week of 24 February 2023 up to and including 2 March 2023 a total of 3,992,590 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 16.59 for a total amount of EUR 66,237,098.44.