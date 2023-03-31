Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:25 2023-03-30 am EDT
14.77 EUR   +1.27%
02:02aProgress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 24 March – 30 March 2023
GL
02:01aProgress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 24 March – 30 March 2023
GL
03/29Abn Amro Bank N : NV - NV - Amsterdam
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 24 March – 30 March 2023

03/31/2023 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 24 March – 30 March 2023

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 8 February 2023.

During the week of 24 March 2023 up to and including 30 March 2023 a total of 3,976,248 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 14.55 for a total amount of EUR 57,838,021.87.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to EUR 450,428,345.15 representing 90.09% of the overall share buyback programme.

ABN AMRO Press Office
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900 		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6282282

 

 

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


 

Attachment


All news about ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
02:02aProgress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 24 March – 30 March 2023
GL
02:01aProgress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 24 March – 30 March 2023
GL
03/29Abn Amro Bank N : NV - NV - Amsterdam
PU
03/24Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 17 March – 23 March 2023
GL
03/24Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 17 March – 23 March 2023
GL
03/17Abn Amro Bank N : Supplement to the RD and various base prospectuses ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
PU
03/17Documents show BNP approached Dutch state to buy ABN last Summer -media
RE
03/17Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 10 March – 16 March 2023
GL
03/17Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 10 March – 16 March 2023
GL
03/16Europe Bank Shares Rebound After Credit Suisse Liquidity Boost
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 214 M 8 957 M 8 957 M
Net income 2023 1 547 M 1 687 M 1 687 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,43x
Yield 2023 6,26%
Capitalization 12 893 M 14 060 M 14 060 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 20 038
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 14,77 €
Average target price 18,19 €
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Carsten Bittner Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Arjen Dorland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.14.27%14 060
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.70%380 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.55%229 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%224 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 472
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.04%143 416
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer