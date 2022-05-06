Log in
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/05 11:35:13 am EDT
11.42 EUR   -3.95%
02:02aProgress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 29 April – 5 May 2022
GL
02:02aProgress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 29 April – 5 May 2022
GL
05/03Achmea B.V. agreed to acquire ABN AMRO Pensioeninstelling N.V. from ABN AMRO Bank N.V..
CI
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 29 April – 5 May 2022

05/06/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 29 April 5 May 2022

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 29 April 2022 up to and including 5 May 2022 a total of 3,421,756 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €11.93 for a total amount of €40,806,121.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 475.758.292 representing 95.2% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 7 214 M 7 579 M 7 579 M
Net income 2022 1 068 M 1 122 M 1 122 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 10 361 M 10 884 M 10 884 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 19 957
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 11,42 €
Average target price 13,78 €
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Christian Bornfeld Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Arjen Dorland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.-11.58%10 884
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.73%373 299
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.62%311 157
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%247 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.81%182 182
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.71%174 280