  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABN   NL0011540547

ABN AMRO BANK N.V.

(ABN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:00 2023-04-20 am EDT
15.65 EUR   -0.03%
01:03aShort-sellers sit on $1 billion loss on European banks in April
RE
04/19EMEA Morning Briefing: Market Weighs Outlook for Earnings, Interest Rates
DJ
04/13EC to propose an SVB-like resolution approach
Alphavalue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Short-sellers sit on $1 billion loss on European banks in April

04/21/2023 | 01:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage seen outside European Central Bank building in Frankfurt, Germany

MILAN/LONDON (Reuters) - Short-sellers who bet against European banks are set to lose a substantial amount of money in April after the sector bounced back from the shock downfall of Credit Suisse in anticipation of strong quarterly earnings.

Investors who set up bearish trades believing the sector's stock prices would fall further have lost an estimated $1 billion so far this month, according to analytics firm Ortex, after making $2.7 billion in March, their largest profit on European bank short positions in more than a year.

The STOXX European banks share index has risen as much as 18% from late March's lows. Italy's UniCredit - one of the top shorted stocks according Ortex and S&P Global Market Intelligence - has rallied 35% since then to its highest since 2016.

"Rate hikes have significantly boosted interest income and that's not going to fall right now. It is not time yet to leave the financials out of your portfolio," said Carlo Franchini, head of institutional clients at Banca Ifigest in Milan.

Only a few weeks ago, at the peak of the banking turmoil, markets were bracing for a deep downturn and even for central banks to reverse course and start cutting interest rates.

The stress has now eased and investors are once again factoring in more rate hikes, helping banking stocks recover but catching short-sellers and other investors who cut their exposure to the sector off guard.

"Banks fail to reflect the positive impact of interest rates so far, they have much stronger capital bases than they've had in other times of economic weakness and therefore the European Central Bank has continued to approve (share) buybacks," said James Rutland, fund manager at Invesco in London, which has its biggest overweight position within financials.

According to Refinitiv IBES, European financials should report first quarter earnings growth of 31% - the bulk of corporate earnings growth in Europe - with full-year growth forecast at 19.5%.

But a Bank of America survey showed fund managers cut bank exposure in April to the lowest since May 2020, as they piled into more recession-proof defensive sectors.

Ortex estimates short interest on European banks is close to 1% of the free share float, an 11-month high. Among the top 15 bank shorts in both Ortex and S&P rankings are BNP, Santander and ABN, which have more than halved their losses since early March. Svenska Handelsbanken, another highly shorted bank, remains 12% lower, however.

One area of concern is exposure to commercial real estate and investors will be alert to any sign of emerging stress as European lenders report earnings next week.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan and Joice Alves in London; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Kirsten Donovan)

By Danilo Masoni and Joice Alves


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABN AMRO BANK N.V. -0.03% 15.645 Real-time Quote.21.04%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.54% 3.5815 Delayed Quote.27.80%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.53% 29.9 Delayed Quote.-9.72%
BNP PARIBAS -1.26% 58.85 Real-time Quote.10.52%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -2.35% 0.797 Delayed Quote.-71.17%
INVESCO LTD. -1.55% 17.2 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB 0.57% 95.18 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -1.77% 19.434 Delayed Quote.46.43%
Financials
Sales 2023 8 245 M 9 043 M 9 043 M
Net income 2023 1 584 M 1 737 M 1 737 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,92x
Yield 2023 6,03%
Capitalization 13 542 M 14 854 M 14 854 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 20 038
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Duration : Period :
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABN AMRO BANK N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 15,65 €
Average target price 18,23 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Swaak Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Tom de Swaan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Risk Officer
Carsten Bittner Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Arjen Dorland Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABN AMRO BANK N.V.21.04%14 854
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.00%413 981
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.72%239 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%233 775
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 447
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.92%158 959
