ABO INVEST AG

ABO INVEST AG

(ABO)
ABO Invest AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/28/2020 | 09:15am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.10.2020 / 14:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Guhl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ABO Invest AG

b) LEI
391200Y1PCQR9Y3F4C76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.18 EUR 4360.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.18 EUR 4360.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse München
MIC: XMUN


28.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ABO Invest AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.buergerwindaktie.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63309  28.10.2020 

© EQS 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 35,9 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
Net income 2020 2,24 M 2,63 M 2,63 M
Net Debt 2020 113 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2020 54,0x
Yield 2020 0,93%
Capitalization 106 M 125 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,08x
EV / Sales 2021 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,29 €
Last Close Price 2,16 €
Spread / Highest target 9,72%
Spread / Average Target 6,02%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Wild Head-Technology
Christoph Kuhrt Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Wagner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Schattner Member-Supervisory Board
Christof Schneider Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABO INVEST AG125
NEXTERA ENERGY25.17%148 459
ENEL S.P.A.4.57%88 946
IBERDROLA, S.A.15.47%76 858
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.42%69 213
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.03%68 439
