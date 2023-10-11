» Media Center » Press » 100 MW photovoltaic project in South Africa sold by ABO Wind

(Wiesbaden/Cape Town, 11. October 2023) ABO Wind has closed the sale of the project rights for a photovoltaic project in South Africa. The project is the third photovoltaic facility within a cluster comprising a total of 300 megawatts. It has a nominal capacity of 100 megawatts and is located on 450 hectares of privately owned land in the North-West Province of South Africa. The other 200 megawatts had already been sold by ABO Wind in 2022.

Through the ABO Wind team, the project obtained the necessary permits and consents to be ready to build. The investor concluded a private power purchase agreement with an off-taker for the produced electricity.

"We started working on this project when we first entered the South African market in 2018," says Rob Invernizzi, General Manager of the South African subsidiary of ABO Wind. "Our development team has done an excellent job in fully developing the project, and the finance & sales team has set a sound financial basis and ensured a smooth sale."

In South Africa, ABO Wind's business model is to develop large wind, solar, battery storage and hybrid projects, as well as potential sites for green hydrogen production. Currently, 19 employees in the Cape Town office are working on a well-developed pipeline of more than 4,600 megawatts of renewable energy capacity.

The ABO Wind project pipeline in South Africa is well-suited for use by investors, independent power producers, and international energy companies taking part in the government's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP) and Energy Storage Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (ESIPPPP), as well as in Private Sector Power Purchase Agreements (Corporate PPAs). A large proportion of the projects in the pipeline are in areas with excellent resource and good grid capacity and are already bid-compliant for available tender programs.

Wherever possible, ABO Wind's photovoltaic and wind energy projects are developed with an option to install utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), thereby providing opportunities for hybrid projects. The company also develops standalone BESS-only projects, as well as renewable energy projects for the production of green hydrogen.