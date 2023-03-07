Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ABO Wind AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AB9   DE0005760029

ABO WIND AG

(AB9)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:45:53 2023-03-07 am EST
74.70 EUR   -0.40%
10:36aAbo Wind Ag : Matthias Bockholt leaves Managing Board
EQ
07:14aAbo Wind : Matthias Bockholt leaves Managing Board
PU
02/28Abo Wind : sells 250 MW of renewable energy projects to Repsol
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABO Wind AG: Matthias Bockholt leaves Managing Board

03/07/2023 | 10:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Personnel
ABO Wind AG: Matthias Bockholt leaves Managing Board

07.03.2023 / 16:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Matthias Bockholt leaves Managing Board

Matthias Bockholt has decided not to renew his Managing Board contract, which expires at the end of July 2023. "After last year's expansion, the ABO Wind Managing Board is well-equipped to lead the company through these challenging times without my further involvement", says Matthias Bockholt. Together with Dr Jochen Ahn, he founded ABO Wind 27 years ago. The two families jointly hold 52 percent of the shares. "We agree that we want to remain the main owners and continue determining the fate of the company in the long term," emphasises Bockholt. He notes that the corporate identity as an independent, flexible, medium-sized company and the focus on the clean energy transition must be preserved.

Meanwhile, Matthias Bockholt is aiming for a position on the company’s Supervisory Board in the medium term. Dr Jochen Ahn's current Managing Board contract runs until the end of 2024. With the departure of Matthias Bockholt, the Managing Board will initially be reduced to five members. Matthias Hollmann will assume responsibility for the Operations and Maintenance Business within the Managing Board. He was appointed to the Managing Board in the summer of 2022 together with Susanne von Mutius and Alexander Reinicke.  Dr Karsten Schlageter completes the Board and acts as the spokesperson of the Managing Board.


07.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ABO Wind AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 5199
E-mail: global@abo-wind.de
Internet: www.abo-wind.de
ISIN: DE0005760029
WKN: 576002
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1576991

 
End of News EQS News Service

1576991  07.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1576991&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ABO WIND AG
10:36aAbo Wind Ag : Matthias Bockholt leaves Managing Board
EQ
07:14aAbo Wind : Matthias Bockholt leaves Managing Board
PU
02/28Abo Wind : sells 250 MW of renewable energy projects to Repsol
PU
02/28Repsol, S.A. (BME:REP) acquired 250 MW to its portfolio of renewable p..
CI
02/15Germany's Clearvise Strikes Deal to Buy Weilrod 2 Wind Park from ABO Wind
MT
02/14Abo Wind : First hybrid energy projects commissioned by ABO Wind
PU
01/25ABO Wind AG raises forecast again for 2022 annual result
EQ
01/17Abo Wind : realises green hydrogen project with refuelling station
PU
01/17ABO Wind AG realises green hydrogen project with refuelling station
EQ
01/09Abo Wind : Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 213 M 227 M 227 M
Net income 2022 23,2 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
Net Debt 2022 87,4 M 93,3 M 93,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 692 M 739 M 739 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 100%
Chart ABO WIND AG
Duration : Period :
ABO Wind AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABO WIND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas Höllinger Chairman-Managing Board
Jörg Lukowsky Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Hollmann Head-Technology & Construction
Markus S. Wetter Head-Information Technology & Product Development
Beate Spalding Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABO WIND AG1.08%739
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S2.47%29 893
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.0.00%13 110
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.55%6 588
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.20.69%4 340
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD0.99%3 962