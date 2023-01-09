ABO Wind : Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns

Jörg Lukowsky, acting chairman of the Supervisory Board of ABO Wind AG since April 2000, informed the Management Board today that he will resign early from his mandate at the end of the ordinary general meeting on April 27, 2023. The reason given by Jörg Lukowsky is that he wants to set other priorities for himself in the future. He is convinced that ABO Wind AG will continue to develop well. Even after leaving the Supervisory Board, he will remain closely associated with the company.

The reason for the now changed expectation regarding 2023 are project sales of already approved wind and solar parks in international markets that are in the pipeline for the next financial year. ABO Wind is aiming for individual sales due to the currently favourable market environment. Due to a high demand from investors for ready-to-build renewable energy projects, the price level is high. ABO Wind is in negotiations with several potential investors. A successful conclusion of the sales negotiations seems likely at the present time. However, if the sale does not materialise, the results forecast for 2023 would have to be reduced.

For the following year, ABO Wind expects a further significant improvement in results. According to current business planning, the group's net profit in 2023 is expected to be between 22 and 26 million euros. Previously, ABO Wind had communicated its expectation of exceeding the threshold of 20 million euros in consolidated net profit for the first time in 2024.

According to the current status, a consolidated result after taxes of almost 17 million euros is expected for the current year. The company had previously forecasted that it would at least achieve an annual result equal to that of the previous year (13.8 million euros). In their most recent publications, analysts from Metzler and First Berlin had estimated the 2022 annual result at 15 and 14.3 million euros respectively.

As early as August 1, 2022, three additional and experienced members will join the ABO Wind Managing Board. The Supervisory Board has decided today to negotiate Managing Board contracts with Susanne von Mutius, Matthias Hollmann, and Alexander Reinicke and to conclude them in the next few weeks. All three have been working for ABO Wind for ten or more years. Currently, they are General Managers of central business areas within the company: Susanne von Mutius is responsible for Project Financing and Sales in several core markets. Matthias Hollmann is in charge of the technical departments (Civil and Electrical Engineering, Site Assessment) as well as the Purchasing of wind turbines, solar modules and components. Alexander Reinicke is responsible for Corporate Finance, Controlling and Human Resources as well as Accounting and Administration. The three future Managing Directors thus will add important competencies to the Board. The aim is to ensure the continuity of the successful business development beyond the medium-term retirement of the company's founders. As announced, the current Chairman Andreas Höllinger will leave the Managing Board prematurely on 31 July 2022, so the Board will grow to six members. In future, Dr Karsten Schlageter will serve as spokesperson of the Managing Board.

After in-depth consultation, the Supervisory Board of ABO Wind AG has initiated a comprehensive reorganisation of the company's Managing Board today. The company's founders and long-standing Managing Directors, Dr Jochen Ahn and Matthias Bockholt, whose families each hold around 26 percent of the company's shares, announced their intention to step down as Managing Directors within the next three years, and then to join the Supervisory Board.

Announcement published 11.03.2022 (12.04 p.m.)

Task of Chairman of the Board Andreas Höllinger ends prematurely on 31 July 2022

The Supervisory Board of ABO Wind AG and Chairman of the Board Andreas Höllinger today mutually agreed to terminate the Managing Board position Mr. Höllinger held until 31 July 2023 prematurely as of 31 July 2022 due to differing views on future strategic orientations of the company.

Announcement published 11.11.2020 (3.28 p.m.)

ABO Wind AG plans capital increase excluding shareholders' subscription rights

Wiesbaden (11. November 2020) - Based on a market assessment obtained today, the Managing Board of ABO Wind AG (ISIN DE0005760029) is planning to implement a capital increase by partially using the existing 2020 authorised capital, excluding shareholders' subscription rights. It is expected that up to 550,000 new shares will be placed with selected qualified investors in a private placement. Taking into account the current market price of the company shares and assuming that the shares are fully placed, the Managing Board anticipates gross issue proceeds of around 16 million euros. These will be used primarily to finance the development and construction of new international wind and solar parks.

In the coming days, the Managing Board will determine further details of the implementation of the capital increase. The Supervisory Board has not yet given its approval for the capital increase.

Announcement published 22.7.2020 (5.57 p.m.)

ABO Wind AG: Managing Board decides to increase capital up to nominally EUR 200,000

Today, the ABO Wind Managing Board has decided on a capital increase of up to nominally EUR 200,000 to up to EUR 8,670,893 by issuing up to 200,000 new shares from the company's Authorized Capital 2019. The decision is subject to approval by the Supervisory Board. The new shares are to be offered in a private placement, without subscription rights for shareholders, to investors selected at short notice at a price of EUR 20.40 per new share. The new shares are entitled to dividends from the current 2020 financial year. The expected issue proceeds of up to approximately four million euros will be used to pre-finance the development costs of future wind farms and solar parks in currently 16 countries worldwide.

At the end of March 2020, the Munich Stock Exchange admitted the ABO Wind share to trading on the open market. ABO Wind is now listed in the medium-sized segment m:access. Accordingly, ABO Wind is now obligated to publish ad-hoc announcements in accordance with the rules of the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). An ad-hoc announcement contains facts which are intended for immediate publication and which are likely to have a significant impact on the share price.

All published ad hoc reports are available on this website for the duration of at least five years.