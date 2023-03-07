ABO Wind : Matthias Bockholt leaves Managing Board

(Wiesbaden, 7 March 2023) Matthias Bockholt has decided not to renew his Managing Board contract, which expires at the end of July 2023. "After last year's expansion, the ABO Wind Managing Board is well-equipped to lead the company through these challenging times without my further involvement", says Matthias Bockholt. Together with Dr Jochen Ahn, he founded ABO Wind 27 years ago. The two families jointly hold 52 percent of the shares. "We agree that we want to remain the main owners and continue determining the fate of the company in the long term," emphasises Bockholt. He notes that the corporate identity as an independent, flexible, medium-sized company and the focus on the clean energy transition must be preserved.

Meanwhile, Matthias Bockholt is aiming for a position on the company's Supervisory Board in the medium term. Dr Jochen Ahn's current Managing Board contract runs until the end of 2024. With the departure of Matthias Bockholt, the Managing Board will initially be reduced to five members. Matthias Hollmann will assume responsibility for the Operations and Maintenance Business within the Managing Board. He was appointed to the Managing Board in the summer of 2022 together with Susanne von Mutius and Alexander Reinicke. Dr Karsten Schlageter completes the Board and acts as the spokesperson of the Managing Board.

