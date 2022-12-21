Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ABO Wind AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AB9   DE0005760029

ABO WIND AG

(AB9)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:17 2022-12-21 am EST
67.80 EUR   +1.50%
07:19aAbo Wind : completes construction of 50 MW solar farm in Greece
PU
12/01ABO Wind AG rises forecast for 2022 and 2023
EQ
11/09Abo Wind : connects first wind farm in Poland to the grid
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABO Wind : completes construction of 50 MW solar farm in Greece

12/21/2022 | 07:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

» Media Center » Press » ABO Wind completes construction of 50 MW solar farm in Greece

(Wiesbaden/Athens, 21. December 2022) ABO Wind has completed the installation of the 50 MW Margariti solar farm in the Epirus region in north-western Greece. The photovoltaic project comprises around 93,000 bifacial panels and 10 central inverter stations. It will connect to the grid through the adjacent substation currently under construction.

Commissioning is scheduled for mid-2023. The solar farm will generate approximately 76 GWh of green electricity and save over 32,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year. The project has been recently acquired by WIRTGEN INVEST Energy, a family-owned investment company for renewable energy projects worldwide, providing all equity financing to the project. ABO Wind will also provide operational management and maintenance services to the solar farm.

"This is a milestone for ABO Wind and our Greek subsidiary: Margariti solar farm is the largest free field solar project developed and built by ABO Wind on a turnkey basis," says Dr Karsten Schlageter, Managing Director at ABO Wind. "Up to this day, we have constructed solar projects with a total capacity of nearly 100 MW in Greece, contributing to the reduction of electricity prices and the country's goals for the energy transition," says Dr Karsten Schlageter. "As many as 280 workers were involved in the construction of Margariti solar farm. We are ready to continue investing strongly in the country and sharing our international expertise from more than 25 years in the renewable energy sector," emphasizes Dr Schlageter.

ABO Wind entered the Greek Renewable Energy Market in 2017, being one of the first companies to invest in the Greek Renewable Energy Market. The Greek subsidiary was established in early 2018 and employs today highly qualified and specialised staff.

"In only five years, ABO Wind Hellas has become an important player in the growing Greek solar market. We would like to continue contributing to a more sustainable energy supply in Greece. Our motivated team is working on a development pipeline of wind, solar and storage projects of around 850 megawatts, most of them with Environmental Terms Approval and awaiting Grid Connection Offers. Our intention is to invest further, reaching a project pipeline of two gigawatts in the coming years, creating more job opportunities and contributing to the country's and Europe's energy independence," says Spyridon Papalamprou, the Director of the subsidiary.

Download press photo

Attachments

Disclaimer

ABO Wind AG published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 12:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABO WIND AG
07:19aAbo Wind : completes construction of 50 MW solar farm in Greece
PU
12/01ABO Wind AG rises forecast for 2022 and 2023
EQ
11/09Abo Wind : connects first wind farm in Poland to the grid
PU
10/25Abo Wind : International renewable energy firm ABO Wind opens new GB office
PU
10/19Abo Wind : commissions its first stand-alone battery storage system
PU
09/14Abo Wind : sells two 100 MW solar projects in South Africa
PU
09/08Abo Wind Ag : Promissory notes with a volume of 70 million euros placed
EQ
08/31ABO Wind AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/31Abo Wind : presents good figures for the first half of 2022
PU
08/31Abo Wind Ag : Good figures for the first half of 2022
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 209 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2022 15,5 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net Debt 2022 92,9 M 98,7 M 98,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 616 M 655 M 655 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 989
Free-Float 100%
Chart ABO WIND AG
Duration : Period :
ABO Wind AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABO WIND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andreas Höllinger Chairman-Managing Board
Jörg Lukowsky Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Hollmann Head-Technology & Construction
Markus S. Wetter Head-Information Technology & Product Development
Beate Spalding Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABO WIND AG19.71%655
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-4.50%27 521
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-14.43%13 030
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-33.45%6 140
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-26.15%3 697
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-18.46%3 460